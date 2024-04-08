Unboxing & Review: Fallout Limited Edition Vault 33 Gunnar glasses Check out these Fallout Gunnar glasses from Vault-Tec Industries!

The Fallout series is premiering on Prime Video this week, and Bethesda has teamed up with Gunnar to release a special set of Vault-Tec Industries glasses to celebrate! We were lucky enough to receive a pair of these limited edition glasses and unboxed them for your viewing pleasure.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke unboxed the Vault-Tec Desert Ranger Gunnar glasses in a recent Shacknews Short. In the video, you can get a good look at the frames, which feature a black and dark green design and sport the Vault 33 logo. They come with a Vault-Boy bag and a Vault-Tec microfiber cloth.

