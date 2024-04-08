New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Unboxing & Review: Fallout Limited Edition Vault 33 Gunnar glasses

Check out these Fallout Gunnar glasses from Vault-Tec Industries!
Donovan Erskine
1

The Fallout series is premiering on Prime Video this week, and Bethesda has teamed up with Gunnar to release a special set of Vault-Tec Industries glasses to celebrate! We were lucky enough to receive a pair of these limited edition glasses and unboxed them for your viewing pleasure.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke unboxed the Vault-Tec Desert Ranger Gunnar glasses in a recent Shacknews Short. In the video, you can get a good look at the frames, which feature a black and dark green design and sport the Vault 33 logo. They come with a Vault-Boy bag and a Vault-Tec microfiber cloth.

If you enjoyed this unboxing video, be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel as we’ve got plenty of more Fallout content coming your way in the days ahead.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

