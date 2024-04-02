Tusk of the Boar god roll - Destiny 2 Strand takes Wave Frames to new heights on this Tusk of the Boar PvE and PvP god roll.

The Final Shape is drawing closer and as we build up to Destiny 2’s final boss, Bungie has sent us some new weapons to ensure our loadouts are reaching powerful new heights to take on The Witness. Tusk of the Boar is the first Strand, Wave Frame Grenade Launcher making it one you do not want to miss. Though you will need to spend a bit of time farming Iron Banner if you want to walk away with one of these PvE or PvP god rolls.

How to get Tusk of the Boar

Tusk of the Boar can be obtained by leveling up your Iron Banner reputation by playing Iron Banner matches. You gain increased rank points by wearing Iron Banner armor and an Iron Banner emblem. To maximize your Iron Banner reputation gains, check out our Shacknews Iron Banner guide.

Once Tusk of the Boar is obtained, it can be directly focused using Iron Banner engrams with Lord Saladin. Tusk of the Boar can also be a post-Iron Banner match drop.

PvE - Tusk of the Boar god roll

Wave Frame Grenade Launchers have been a fan-favorite in Destiny 2 for a while now and this Tusk of the Boar god roll does not disappoint. This is sure to be a big weapon used by many Guardians lucky enough to bag one.

Tusk of the Boar god roll - PvE Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handing +15) Magazine High-Velocity Rounds (Velocity +10, Reload Speed +10) Perk 1 Slice (Casting your class ability allows this weapon to sever targets on hit for a brief duration, up to a maximum number of targets) Perk 2 Hatchling (Upon scoring a precision kill or three kills within three seconds of each: spawns a Threadling on enemy death location) Origin Trait Field-Tested (Defeating targets or dealing damage with this weapon gradually increases range, stability, handling, and reload speed) Masterwork Velocity (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Quick Access Sling (Decreases ready and stow animation by 10 percent)

Start this god roll off with Quick Launch, as this allows you to build Velocity to the maximum on Tusk of the Boar. The added Handling makes switching weapons back and forth feel light and snappy. High-Velocity Rounds then adds more Velocity and bonus to Reload which helps keep Tusk of the Boar firing consecutive shots quickly, dealing large chunks of damage in every wave.

Slice makes its first appearance on a Grenade Launcher and Tusk of the Boar will take full advantage of this given it can hit multiple targets with ease. With Slice active, every target hit will have its outgoing damage reduced by 40 percent. This elevates Tusk of the Boar to top-tier status when used in endgame PvE. Round this off with Hatchling, as Tusk of the Boar can easily tear through groups of enemies and they will in turn create Hatchlings to help the fight against the Darkness. These always work great in many Strand-focused builds.

Chain Reaction missed the cut here due to its incoming nerf in PvE. This will significantly reduce its effectiveness when this sandbox change lands in the future so with that in mind it would not hit god roll status but remains a fun perk.

PvP - Tusk of the Boar god roll

Funnily enough, Tusk of the Boar will largely be used in PvE even though it has a PvP source. That said, the fact it is Strand does change the game somewhat in how its god roll can be effective in PvP.

Tusk of the Boar god roll - PvP Barrel Smart Drift Control (Velocity +5, Stability +10, Handling +10, Recoil Direction +15) Magazine High-Velocity Rounds (Velocity +10, Reload Speed +10) Perk 1 Slideways (Sliding refills 15 percent of the Magazine and grants Stability +20 and Handling +20 for three seconds) Perk 2 Swashbuckler (Weapon kills grant one stack of Swashbuckler for 4.5 seconds. Melee kills grant all five stacks. Buff duration is refreshed on weapon or Melee kills. Damage Increase at 1|2|3|4|5 stacks: 6.7 percent | 13.3 percent | 20 percent | 26.6 percent | 33.3 percent) Origin Trait Field-Tested (Defeating targets or dealing damage with this weapon gradually increases range, stability, handling, and reload speed) Masterwork Velocity (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Quick Access Sling (Decreases ready and stow animation by 10 percent)

Start with Smart Drift Control which boosts all essential stats to make this god roll shine. The added Handling will allow for quick weapon swaps in tight battles while Velocity will deliver the grenade to your foes sooner. High-Velocity Rounds come in for the Velocity benefits, ensuring enemies will find it tough dodging your waves of destruction.

With recent changes to Special ammo in PvP, it can feel harder to find ammo so pair up Tusk of the Boar with Slideways. This perkprovides boosts to Stability and Handling while also offering an effective way to refill the chamber when traversing the arena. Round off this god roll off with Swashbuckler which can provide large damage boosts once activated. It’s quite high risk to get it at maximum power but when reached it can do serious damage to enemy teams.

If your playstyle is to mess with the enemy's abilities and play more support, Deconstruct is a good shout over Swashbuckler as it can cause havoc for some more defensively-minded teams and those that like to set up camp. Basically, Deconstruct provides extra damage to vehicles and constructs like barricades, turrets, Stasis crystals, and other objects created in the field.

Tusk of the Boar has sparked some much-needed Iron Banner excitement for the playlist and Guardians everywhere will no doubt be chasing these PvE and PvP god rolls. For more Season of the Wish guides and god roll weapon content, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.