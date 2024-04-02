Multimach CCX god roll - Destiny 2 Shred through enemies with this Multimach CCX god roll, a fan-favorite PvE and PvP SMG.

As we approach The Final Shape Bungie is letting loose and providing us with some of the best sandbox additions we’ve seen in a long while. Multimach CCX is a Guardian favorite making a long-awaited return and not only that, it comes with an updated perk pool making these PvE and PvP god rolls even more lethal than the Multimach CCX’s previous forms.

How to get Multimach CCX

Multimach CCX can be obtained by leveling up your Iron Banner reputation by playing Iron Banner matches. You get the most reputation gains by equipping Iron Banner armor and an Iron Banner emblem. To get fully updated with Iron Banner and how this event works, check out our Iron Banner guide.

Once Multimach CCX is obtained, it can be directly focused using Iron Banner engrams with Lord Saladin. Tusk of the Boar can also be a post Iron Banner match drop.

PvP - Multimach CCX god roll

Previous incarnations of the Multimach CCX have torn up the Crucible with its ease of use and great perk set. This version is no exception and this PvP god roll will be a hot ticket while it stays in the Iron Banner loot pool.

Multimach CCX god roll - PVP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Dynamic Sway Reduction (Each shot while holding down the trigger grants: Stability +1. -5 percent Accuracy Cone size. -10 percent Accuracy Cone growth. Reaches maximum strength after 10 shots, granting Stability +10, -50 percent Accuracy Cone size, and -100 percent Accuracy Cone growth) Perk 2 Tap the Trigger (Immediately upon firing, for 0.6 seconds: Stability +40, Recoil -50 percent, and Accuracy Cone Size -10 percent. [Controller-Only] Weapon fires the instant trigger pressure is applied) Origin Trait Field-Tested (Defeating targets or dealing damage with this weapon gradually increases range, stability, handling, and reload speed) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjuster (Aim Assist +5)

This god roll looks to feed the Range stat, so grab a Multimach CCX with Hammer-Forged Rifling and ensure it comes with Accurized Rounds in the Magazine. This lethal combination starts with +20 to Range, allowing this fast-firing Submachine Gun to tear through enemies at a distance easily and gives your opponent little time to react.

Dynamic Sway Reduction is a key perk to this god roll as its accuracy and Stability bonuses help set Multimach CCX apart from similar Submachine Guns. This also benefits from the Range boosts from the earlier perks, making it even easier to keep shots on target and shred opponents in a gunfight. Top this god roll off with Tap the Trigger, a perk that also grants accuracy bonuses and a huge boost to Stability making Multimach CCX a laser when firing.

PvE - Multimach CCX god roll

With enhanced perks making their way to non-crafted weapons this god roll will get even better as time goes on and is a must-have for now and future content when Guardians can juice these perks up.

Multimach CCX god roll - PVE Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Appended Mag (Magazine +2) Perk 1 Attrition Orbs (Scoring multiple hits against enemies spawns an Orb of Power that grants 0.8 percent Super energy) Perk 2 Kinetic Tremors (Sustained kinetic damage to a target emits a shockwave that damages any nearby targets) Origin Trait Field-Tested (Defeating targets or dealing damage with this weapon gradually increases range, stability, handling, and reload speed) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Major Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

In PvE, less emphasis on Range can be given so this opens up Handling as a key focus of this god roll. Go for Fluted Barrel for its boost to Handling which almost maxes this stat with one perk making Multimach CCX incredibly slick when running and gunning. Throw on Appended Mag which adds two rounds to the Magazine, this feeds into the later perks for maximum power potential.

Attrition Orbs is yet to find its niche but this god roll is the one to let it shine. Multimach CCX with Appended Mag goes to 38 rounds, that’s plenty of opportunity for sustained damage to produce Orbs of Power. This paired with Kinetic Tremors means shockwaves can emit from your enemies alongside Super-charging potential when putting the work in. Kinetic Tremors can then help with crowd control or even just extra punishment for stronger enemies ensuring Multimach CCX can dish out some serious damage. All this potential is even before these perks can be enhanced keeping this god roll exciting for now and well into the future.

Multimach CCX shows its return to form and its ability to shake up the sandbox for Submachine Guns once again. For more Season of the Wish god roll weapons and seasonal guide content, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.