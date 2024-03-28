New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Big Larry the Legendary Channel Catfish locations - Call of the Wild: The Angler

Here are the locations where you can find Big Larry, the Legendary Channel Catfish in The Angler.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

Every week the Angler sees one Legendary fish in each reserve become active. Typically, this runs on a three-week rotation, so you can reliably find any Legendary fish you’re looking for every three weeks. In this guide, I’m going to show you the locations that Big Larry the Legendary Channel Catfish can spawn, allowing you to chase after him if nobody has found his location yet. This will also be a handy guide if you’d like to chase Larry on your own and don’t want to have his exact location spoiled.

Last updated: March 28, 2024 at 5:40 p.m. EDT. This guide was compiled with information from The Angler Discord.

Big Larry the Legendary Channel Catfish locations

Below are map images of Golden Ridge Reserve with Big Larry’s potential spawn points circled on them. Please note that fish do swim around, so you could find Larry just outside of the marker as he moves about. Just because one angler caught him on the north side of the bridge doesn’t mean he won’t be on the south side for you.

Eisenhower Dam

A map image showing where Big Larry can spawn in The Angler
Big Larry can spawn just off the Eisenhower Dam in GRR. You can often see him in the water if visibility is good.

Fair Feet

An image showing a potential spawn location for Big Larry in The Angler
Please keep in mind Big Larry can be on both sides of the bridge, and is often visible during the day time.

Eaten Sheep

An image of a map that shows one of Big Larry's spawn locations in The Angler
This is one of the more open spots you can find Big Larry, so don't be afraid to reposition your boat.

Prosperity's Springs

An image that shows one of the locations Big Larry can spawn in The Angler
Once again, Big Larry can be on both sides of the bridge, or even under it. Do a thorough check of the area.

Those aren’t all the locations that Big Larry can spawn at, but they are a good place to start. I’ll be adding more locations as they become active, so every time you check back to this guide it will be more reliable for your Big Larry hunting needs.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

