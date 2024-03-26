ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 432 Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore stars on the Stevetendo show tonight!

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we’re starting a brand new playthrough on the program. We needed a game to fill the void left when we finished the Another Code: Recollection playthrough and I think I have just the solution. We’re starting an Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore playthrough. Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore pays homage to the classic The Legend of Zelda Phillips CD-I games.

For those who don’t know, The Legend of Zelda CD-I games are thought as some of the worst games every created. The folks at Limited Run Games and Seedy Eye Software (love the play on words) wanted to show those Zelda games some love. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for the start of an Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore playthrough.

Arzette, a true swashbuckler!

©Limited Run Games/Seedy Eye Software

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. It's a short week for the Stevetendo show so we're pushing our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough back until next Tuesday. Next week should be a full week with Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore taking over the Monday slot, Dark Souls being on Tuesday, and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess picking up the rear on the Wednesday night.

PAX East was this past weekend and I was able to attend the convention. PAX East is one of the largest gaming conventions and it’s always a great time to play games and see friends I haven’t seen in quite sometime. Swing by the Stevetendo show this week to hear my thoughts on what I saw at the show.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program.