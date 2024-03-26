Watch Shacknews' GameStop (GME) Q4 2023 earnings reaction here We'll be reacting live to GameStop's latest financial results should the company forgo another earnings call.

This afternoon, GameStop (GME) will share its earnings report for the final financial quarter of 2023. While we’d typically expect an earnings call to quickly follow the report, GameStop has neglected to hold an earnings call for the past couple of financial quarters. If that trend continues, you can expect to hear our thoughts on the release during a special livestream.

Our reaction stream for GameStop’s Q4 2023 earnings report will go live today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. It’ll be streamed on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

During the livestream, we’ll take a look at GameStop’s Q4 2023 earnings report, sharing our thoughts on the company’s performance over the last few months as well as the full year. If there are any important updates on the state of GameStop’s business, we’ll discuss those too.

That’s where you can watch our reaction to GameStop’s Q4 2023 earnings results. The company may not hold an official call, but we hope to still provide some analysis and insight.