New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Trump Media will begin trading under DJT ticker tomorrow

The recently merged media company is expected to debut with a valuation of $5 billion.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Last week, the merger of Truth Social, Technology Group, and Digital World Acquisition Corp was approved, a move that is expected to boost Donald Trump’s net worth by an estimated $3 billion. The newly merged company, Trump Media, will debut on Wall Street tomorrow under the DJT stock symbol.

Trump Media announced its stock market debut in a regulatory filing today. Operating under the DJT ticker, the New York Times reported that the company has an estimated value of $5 billion. Donald Trump is said to own roughly 60 percent of the company.

Donald Trump speaking at a podium.

Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) stock shot up in value after the news of Trump Media going public. Shares traded as high as $49.71, marking a 31 percent increase on the day. It also means that the company has more than recovered from the dip it saw on Friday following the approval of the merger.

With Trump Media’s stock market debut imminent, it’ll be interesting to see how it performs as a public company. You can expect to read any major updates on the situation right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola