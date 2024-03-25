Trump Media will begin trading under DJT ticker tomorrow The recently merged media company is expected to debut with a valuation of $5 billion.

Last week, the merger of Truth Social, Technology Group, and Digital World Acquisition Corp was approved, a move that is expected to boost Donald Trump’s net worth by an estimated $3 billion. The newly merged company, Trump Media, will debut on Wall Street tomorrow under the DJT stock symbol.

Trump Media announced its stock market debut in a regulatory filing today. Operating under the DJT ticker, the New York Times reported that the company has an estimated value of $5 billion. Donald Trump is said to own roughly 60 percent of the company.

Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) stock shot up in value after the news of Trump Media going public. Shares traded as high as $49.71, marking a 31 percent increase on the day. It also means that the company has more than recovered from the dip it saw on Friday following the approval of the merger.

With Trump Media’s stock market debut imminent, it’ll be interesting to see how it performs as a public company. You can expect to read any major updates on the situation right here on Shacknews.