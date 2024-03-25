New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Streetdog BMX wants to marry arcade and simulation gameplay

I played Streetdog BMX at PAX East and spoke to its two-person development team.
Donovan Erskine
Null Games
1

As someone who grew up on the Tony Hawk and Skate franchises, I was immediately intrigued when the folks behind Streetdog BMX told me that those two franchises were the main sources of inspiration behind their 3D BMX game. After playing it myself, I saw exactly how the game may be able to appeal to fans of both arcade and simulation sports games.

During my brief time with Streetdog BMX, I learned the base controls and pulled off as many tricks as possible as the developers explained their goals with the game. Its colorful art style and sound design contribute to the arcade feel, but you’ll need a legitimate handle on the controls to pull off impressive tricks. There’s a level of authenticity that comes from both developers’ more than 10 years of history as real-life BMX riders.

A woman using her bike to grind on a rail

As your bike goes airborne, you can flick the right analog stick in eight directions to execute tricks. You can grind on rails and halfpipe edges, and chain them all together to hit exciting combos. I spent most of my time trying to pick up as much speed as possible so that I could pull off 360s and barspins.

I also got a glimpse at the game’s customization options. You can deck your rider out in different clothes, give them tattoos (including face tats!), and customize your bike. One developer told me that he made his bike look identical to the one he rides in real life.

The folks at Yeah, Us! Games have a clear hold on what feels satisfying in a BMX game. With a rock-solid foundation for movement and tricks, I’m excited to get my hands on Streetdog BMX for its full release when the time comes.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

