The Prophet god roll - Destiny 2 Bring that wild west feeling to Destiny 2 with The Prophet PvE and PvP god roll.

As Guardians everywhere perfect their arsenal before The Final Shape, Bungie released a raft of strong weaponry including Stasis Scout Rifle, The Prophet. Obtained by flexing your skills within Trials of Osiris, this unique frame of Scout Rifle does more than enough to bring Guardians everywhere back to Destiny 2’s most competitive game mode to hunt down the god roll.

How to get The Prophet



Source: Bungie

The Prophet can be obtained by completing matches of Trials of Osiris as a post-game reward, from Trials engrams, or focused for multiple drops with Saint-14 once The Prophet is unlocked. The Adept version can be obtained by going flawless when The Prophet is the weekly reward.

PvP - The Prophet god roll

The Prophet god roll - PvP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Handling +10, Recoil +16) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Keep Away (If no enemies are within 15 meters: grants Range +10, Reload +30, and narrows the Accuracy Cone by five percent) Perk 2 Kill Clip (Upon finishing a reload within 3.6 seconds of a weapon kill: 25 percent increased damage for five seconds. Buff stays active while stowed) Origin Trait One Quiet Moment (Grants Handling +20, Reload +40, and a 0.95x Reload duration multiplier while out of combat. For One Quiet Moment, being in combat is defined as having either dealt or received damage within the last five seconds. Masterwork Range or Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assist +5)

The Prophet brings that gunslinger feel to the Crucible and this god roll will ensure your opponents yee their last haw.

Start this god roll off with Arrowhead Brake. The Prophet is not only deadly at Range but also while firing from the Hip. The Arrowhead Brake perk ensures perfect Recoil control to ensure shots land on target with whatever form of fire you engage your opponents with. Add Accurized Rounds for more Range, keeping The Prophet's reticle sticky when picking off your enemies.

Keep Away adds more accuracy when at a distance with bonuses to Range making it harder for your opponents to escape its sights once locked on. Round this off with Kill Clip for the 25 percent damage increase when reloading after a kill. You have a buffer of 3.6 seconds so you can move to a strong position before the reload, getting the full benefit of this strong buff.

PvE - The Prophet god roll

The Prophet god roll - PvE Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Flared Magwell (Stability +5, Reload +15) Perk 1 Demolitionist (Weapon kills grant 10 percent grenade ability energy. Throwing a grenade refills this weapon from reserves) Perk 2 Explosive Payload (splits 50 percent of damage into an explosive damage portion that deals 30 percent increased damage in PvE. Detonation time varies on draw and distance. [PvE] 15 percent body shot damage increase. Precision damage increase varies depending on the Precision Multiplier) Origin Trait Tex Balanced Stock (Grants the following benefits for four seconds upon scoring four Hipfire Hits within four seconds of each: Range +20, Handling +20, and Reload +20. 0.9x Reload duration multiplier. 1.5 Larger precision aim cone. Decreases Aim Down Sight movement speed penalty by 10 percent) Masterwork Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Major Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Not to be thought of as just a PvP weapon, The Prophet has a strong god roll for PvE and ticks a satisfying gunplay box when popping heads across any game mode.

Fluted Barrel brings a light feel to The Prophet with a buff to Handling and a bonus to Stability to keep shots easily controlled when moving from target to target. Add Flared Magwell to the Barrel for another Stability bump and some much-needed Reload. When getting swarmed by waves of mobs, this quick Reload keeps Guardians in the fight without the need to duck for cover too often.

Taking advantage of The Prophet's impact, Demolitionist comes in strong. Gaining 10 percent grenade energy per kill, Guardians can find themselves one-shotting plenty of mobs and filling up their abilities with ease. Paired with a grenade-focused build this could do some damage to low and higher-tier enemies. Look to ice this cake with Explosive Payload, its explosive damage gives it a great edge against stronger enemies and works well at both close and long range.

A worthy mention goes to Headstone in the final perk. With how easy The Prophet can dispose of enemies it makes creating crystals a breeze. The shatter damage also sets off Demolitionist and works exceptionally well with Season of the Wish’s Stasis buffing artifacts so definitely one to consider if it fits a build.

The Prophet feels like a one-of-a-kind weapon in the current sandbox and just adds to that excitement in the gunplay that Destiny 2 does so well. For more Season of the Wish guides and weapon god roll content, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.