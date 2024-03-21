How long to beat Dragon's Dogma 2 Learn roughly how long it will take you to complete Dragon's Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the sequel to Capcom’s beloved title from 2012 and players are clamouring to get in and experience the latest adventure. But before setting off with their pawns, some players are curious exactly how much time they will need to commit to saving the realm. While how long it takes to beat Dragon’s Dogma 2 will vary, you can at least know how long it might take you.

How long to beat Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 can take anywhere from 25 hours to 60 hours to beat. While the difference between the upper and lower limits are quite large, early reports suggest that players are taking roughly 30 hours to get through the main campaign and some side quests.



Source: Capcom

That is to say, anyone that focuses squarely on completing the main campaign can likely knock it out in perhaps 20 hours. However, players that want to explore all elements of Dragon’s Dogma 2 and fully enjoy the game can expect to spend dozens of hours exploring the world.

As for how this compares to the first game in the series, according to How Long To Beat, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen sits at 33 hours for the main story, a little over 53 hours for the main story and side quests, and over 100 hours for those completionists out there.

So what does all this mean for you and how long you should expect to take finishing Dragon’s Dogman 2? Well, I’d say anticipate spending 40 hours in the game. You might be slightly faster or slower, but you at least know what you’ll be doing over the next few weeks. Be sure to check out our Dragon’s Dogma 2 page for more information to help you survive on this adventure.