Where to find Ulrika - Dragon's Dogma 2

Here's where you can find Ulrika and complete the Readvent of Calamity quest.
Donovan Erskine
1

During the main story of Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll eventually be tasked with finding the character Ulrika. If you’re not sure where to look, we’ve got the answer for you right here.

Spoiler warning: This guide includes spoilers for the "Readvent of Calamity" quest in Dragon's Dogma 2. Proceed with caution.

Where to find Ulrika

The map location of Harve Village in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Ulrika can be found in Harve Village.

After Ulrika leaves Melve during the “Readvent of Calamity” quest, you’ll be able to find her in Harve Village, which can be found south of Melve and west of Vernworth. You’ll see her near the entrance of the town, where she’ll interrupt a heated conversation between two characters.

Ulrika’s behavior in Harve village will depend on your progression of other side quests, but speaking with her will complete your objective. Next, you’ll need to report back to Lennart in Melve and inform him of Ulrika’s wellbeing. This will complete the “Readvent of Calamity” quest.

That’s where you can find Ulrika in Dragon’s Dogma 2. As a good rule of thumb, try hiring a Pawn who has been designated as a quest guide for your current objective if you find yourself in need of assistance. For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

