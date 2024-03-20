New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Unboxing & Review - Static Arts Cloud Strife Dress Ver.

We got our hands on a statue of Cloud wearing his iconic dress from FF7: Rebirth.
Donovan Erskine
1

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth features plenty of memorable looks for its beloved cast of characters, including Cloud briefly wearing a dress. Square Enix released a special statue modeled after this look, and we unboxed it for your viewing pleasure.

Greg Burke, Shacknews’ resident Final Fantasy 7 superfan, unboxed the Cloud dress figure in a recent YouTube video. He shows off the figure in all its glory, discussing the costume’s role in the story.

The cloud Strife Dress Ver. is available now on the Square Enix website for $199.99. It’s far from the only FF7 Rebirth content on the Shacknews YouTube channel, so take a look!

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

