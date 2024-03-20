Unboxing & Review - Static Arts Cloud Strife Dress Ver. We got our hands on a statue of Cloud wearing his iconic dress from FF7: Rebirth.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth features plenty of memorable looks for its beloved cast of characters, including Cloud briefly wearing a dress. Square Enix released a special statue modeled after this look, and we unboxed it for your viewing pleasure.

Greg Burke, Shacknews’ resident Final Fantasy 7 superfan, unboxed the Cloud dress figure in a recent YouTube video. He shows off the figure in all its glory, discussing the costume’s role in the story.

The cloud Strife Dress Ver. is available now on the Square Enix website for $199.99. It’s far from the only FF7 Rebirth content on the Shacknews YouTube channel, so take a look!