Is Final Fantasy 14 crossplay? With Final Fantasy 14 finally on Xbox, does the game have crossplay to play with your friends?

Final Fantasy 14 is available on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox consoles. While you’re traveling through the world of Eorzea you might be wondering if you’ll be able to group up and explore with your friends on other platforms.

Is Final Fantasy 14 crossplay?

Final Fantasy 14 has crossplay for all platforms. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing on Xbox, PlayStation, or PC. You will be able to adventure with any player on any other platform as long as you are on the same Data Center.

Data Centers are the game’s regional servers. So for Instance, if you’re in North America, you will choose between Aether, Crystal, Dynamis, or Primal. So just ensure you and your friends are all on the same one.

However, there is a Data Center Travel system that can remedy this situation, but it’s a pain to use, so we recommend coordinating with friends before picking your Data Center.

While Final Fantasy 14 is easier to get through when you’re playing alone, it’s always nice to have some veteran friends who can show you the ropes or help you out with some early game cash.

You’ll run into all sorts of players around the world, but especially in the major cities like Limsa Lominsa or Gridania. You won’t know who is playing on what platform but all of the players will populate the same. So take a stroll around and see how other players dress or choose to represent themself in-game. It’s always good inspiration for your next outfit decision. Playing with others can be a daunting task, but the community is very friendly and willing to help out.

Well, that’s everything you need to know about if Final Fantasy 14 has crossplay. For more tips, tricks, and everything else, be sure to check out our Final Fantasy 14 hub page to stay in the loop.