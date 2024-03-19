Which Race should you choose in Final Fantasy 14?
Check out all of the different ways you can represent yourself in-game.
In Final Fantasy 14 there are a lot of different races you can choose from. The tiny Lalafell are vastly different from the cat people known as Miqo’te. While you're free to choose whichever race you like the best, there are a few things to consider before making your final decision.
What race should you choose?
Each race in Final Fantasy 14 have different base stats, which ultimately don’t matter too much. You can choose a race based on the stat advantages presented to you in the character creator, but it’s not going to be detrimental to whatever job you decide to go with.
Your races determining stats will never be a factor in endgame content or put you at a disadvantage down the line. There are so many systems to increase specific stats that it shouldn’t come into play. However, if you’re someone who likes to min-max as much as possible, we have provided all of their stats below.
Final Fantasy 14 stats explained
- Strength: Increases attack power for all jobs, except those who focus on Dexterity as their primary stat.
- Dexterity: increases attack power for those who use it as their primary stat.
- Vitality: Increases HP.
- Intelligence: Increases magic attack for everyone except healing jobs.
- Mind: Increases healing magic. Also increases magic attack for healing jobs.
Hyur
The Hyur are the human equivalents in Final Fantasy 14. They are broken up into two different clans.
Highlanger
- STR 23
- DEX 20
- VIT 22
- INt18
- MND 20
Midlander
- STR 22
- DEX 19
- VIT 20
- INT 23
- MND 19
Elezen
The Elezen are the Elven race in Final Fantasy 14. There are two options for Elezen to choose from.
Wildwood
- STR 20
- DEX 23
- VIT 19
- INT 22
- MND 19
Duskwight
- STR 20
- DEX 20
- VIT 19
- INT 23
- MND 21
Lalafell
The Lalafell are a cross between gnomes and elves. They also have two different options to choose from.
Plainsfolk
- STR 19
- DEX 23
- VIT 19
- INT 22
- MND 20
Dunesfolk
- STR 19
- DEX 21
- VIT 18
- INT 22
- MND 23
Miqo’te
The Miqo’te are the cat people of this world. You have two options to choose from.
Seekers of the Sun
- STR 22
- DEX 23
- VIT 20
- INT 19
- MND 19
Keepers of the Moon
- STR 19
- DEX 22
- VIT 18
- INT 21
- MND 23
Roegadyn
Roegadyn are the giants of Eorzea. They are the largest race and belong to two different clans.
Hellsguard
- STR 20
- DEX 18
- VIT 23
- INT 20
- MND 22
Sea Wolves
- STR 22
- DEX 19
- VIT 23
- INT 18
- MND 21
Au Ra
The Aur Ra are native to the Far Eastern continent of Othard. They are the progeny of dragons and belong to two different clans.
Raen
- STR 19
- DEX 22
- VIT 19
- INT 20
- MND 23
Xaela
- STR 23
- DEX 20
- VIT 22
- INT 20
- MND 18
Hrothgar
The Hrothgar hail from the distant shores of Ilsabard. They have a lion-like appearance. Until the next expansion Dawntrail releases, you can only be a male Hrothgar.
Helions
- STR 23
- DEX 17
- VIT 23
- INT 17
- MND 23
The Lost
- STR 23
- DEX 17
- VIT 23
- INT 17
- MND 23
Viera
The Viera are the bunny people of Eorzea. They are sort of a mix between Hyur and Elezen with bunny ears. They have two options.
Rava
- STR 20
- DEX 23
- VIT 18
- INT 21
- MND 21
Veena
- STR 19
- DEX 20
- VIT 19
- INT 23
- MND 22
Those are all of the races in Final Fantasy 14. For more tips and tricks, check out our hub page for the game.
Jesse Vitelli posted a new article, Which Race should you choose in Final Fantasy 14?