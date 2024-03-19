Which Race should you choose in Final Fantasy 14? Check out all of the different ways you can represent yourself in-game.

In Final Fantasy 14 there are a lot of different races you can choose from. The tiny Lalafell are vastly different from the cat people known as Miqo’te. While you're free to choose whichever race you like the best, there are a few things to consider before making your final decision.

What race should you choose?

Each race in Final Fantasy 14 have different base stats, which ultimately don’t matter too much. You can choose a race based on the stat advantages presented to you in the character creator, but it’s not going to be detrimental to whatever job you decide to go with.

Your races determining stats will never be a factor in endgame content or put you at a disadvantage down the line. There are so many systems to increase specific stats that it shouldn’t come into play. However, if you’re someone who likes to min-max as much as possible, we have provided all of their stats below.

Final Fantasy 14 stats explained

Strength: Increases attack power for all jobs, except those who focus on Dexterity as their primary stat.

Increases attack power for all jobs, except those who focus on Dexterity as their primary stat. Dexterity : increases attack power for those who use it as their primary stat.

: increases attack power for those who use it as their primary stat. Vitality : Increases HP.

: Increases HP. Intelligence: Increases magic attack for everyone except healing jobs.

Increases magic attack for everyone except healing jobs. Mind: Increases healing magic. Also increases magic attack for healing jobs.

Hyur

The Hyur are the human equivalents in Final Fantasy 14. They are broken up into two different clans.

Highlanger

STR 23

DEX 20

VIT 22

INt18

MND 20

Midlander

STR 22

DEX 19

VIT 20

INT 23

MND 19

Elezen

The Elezen are the Elven race in Final Fantasy 14. There are two options for Elezen to choose from.

Wildwood

STR 20

DEX 23

VIT 19

INT 22

MND 19

Duskwight

STR 20

DEX 20

VIT 19

INT 23

MND 21

Lalafell

The Lalafell are a cross between gnomes and elves. They also have two different options to choose from.

Plainsfolk

STR 19

DEX 23

VIT 19

INT 22

MND 20

Dunesfolk

STR 19

DEX 21

VIT 18

INT 22

MND 23

Miqo’te

The Miqo’te are the cat people of this world. You have two options to choose from.

Seekers of the Sun

STR 22

DEX 23

VIT 20

INT 19

MND 19

Keepers of the Moon

STR 19

DEX 22

VIT 18

INT 21

MND 23



Roegadyn

Roegadyn are the giants of Eorzea. They are the largest race and belong to two different clans.

Hellsguard

STR 20

DEX 18

VIT 23

INT 20

MND 22

Sea Wolves

STR 22

DEX 19

VIT 23

INT 18

MND 21

Au Ra

The Aur Ra are native to the Far Eastern continent of Othard. They are the progeny of dragons and belong to two different clans.

Raen

STR 19

DEX 22

VIT 19

INT 20

MND 23

Xaela

STR 23

DEX 20

VIT 22

INT 20

MND 18



Hrothgar

The Hrothgar hail from the distant shores of Ilsabard. They have a lion-like appearance. Until the next expansion Dawntrail releases, you can only be a male Hrothgar.

Helions

STR 23

DEX 17

VIT 23

INT 17

MND 23

The Lost

STR 23

DEX 17

VIT 23

INT 17

MND 23

Viera

The Viera are the bunny people of Eorzea. They are sort of a mix between Hyur and Elezen with bunny ears. They have two options.

Rava

STR 20

DEX 23

VIT 18

INT 21

MND 21

Veena

STR 19

DEX 20

VIT 19

INT 23

MND 22

Those are all of the races in Final Fantasy 14. For more tips and tricks, check out our hub page for the game.