ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 431

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re diving right back into our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough. I’d like to remind everyone that this is my first time playing Dark Souls so please keep that in mind. During the last episode, we explored the Lower Undead Burg and found some pretty good armor along the way. It was in the Lower Undead Burg that we discovered the Capra Demon, a demon that likes to fight inside a room the size of a small closet.

After defeating the Capra Demon, we decided to make our way down to the depths, another lovely area to explore. The best way I can describe the depths is it’s a giant sewer that’s easy to get lost in. Will we be able to find our way out? Set to go live at 5 p.m. P.T./8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough.

Good thing I don't mind small spaces because the Capra Demon loved them.

Friendly reminder that there won't be a Stevetendo show episode on Wednesday since I'm attending PAX East. The show should be back regular schedule next week with a new playthrough starting up to replace Another Code: Recollection.

The Stevetendo show has been all about playing games that I didn’t play when they first came out. Another Code: Recollection were games that I didn’t give much attention to when they first released. After finishing the playthrough on the Stevetendo show, I can’t recommend this collection enough. It’s a shame that the playthrough is over as I really enjoyed everything about the game. It should be interesting to see what game takes Another Code: Recollection’s place on the show!

