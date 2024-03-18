ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 430 See where the story goes next in Another Code: Recollection on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping right back into our Another Code: Recollection playthrough. The collection is broken down into two separate games where it looks like you have to complete the first game to unlock access to the second. I totally recommend that because the plot of the first game is vital to understanding certain things in the sequel.

During the last episode, we were able to make nice with Charlotte, the lady who lived in the house on the outskirts of town. It was with her help that we were able to gain access to the clock tower. We also helped Mathew regain memories of his family at the clock tower as well. We also discovered that the man wearing the sunglasses wasn’t a bad guy after all. It turns out that he’s a reporter and is familiar with Mathew’s family. There really is no telling where this story is going next. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Another Code: Recollection playthrough.

How does J.C. Valley Tech play into the mystery of Lake Juliet?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show will be more of our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough. There won't be a show on Wednesday this week because I'll be traveling to Boston for PAX East so stay tuned.

Make sure you check out what Shacknews has to offer during this busy month for games. We have got you covered for all things Game Developers Conference and PAX East. If you look hard enough, you might even spy whom the staff thinks will win a championship in college basketball this year. Keep an eye out on the lower seeds like the 12 and 13 in the tourney, as those teams are usually good for an upset.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program.