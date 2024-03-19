How to start Stormblood - Final Fantasy 14 How to start the second expansion of Final Fantasy 14.

Stormblood is the second expansion of Final Fantasy 14. Here’s how to start the first quest and enter the expansion once you’ve completed A Realm Reborn and Heavensward.

How to start Stormblood

To start the Stormblood expansion in Final Fantasy 14, you’ll need to first finish all of A realm Reborn, Heavensward, and the post-patch content for Heavensward known as the Dragonsong quests.

The first Stormblood quest is titled “Beyond the Great Wall” and can be obtained from Alphinaud at The Rising Stones. The map coordinates are (X6.0, Y:5,9.)

Speaking with Alhpinaud and obtaining the quest will unlock The Fringes West, part of one of the new zones. It will also unlock the castrum Oriens Aetheryte crystal for you to travel to if you need to leave the zone for any reason. You can fast travel back at any point.

Gyr Abania will be one of your new homes during the Stormblood expansion. While you won’t get the other major city for quite some time, look around Gyr Abania to learn where the vendors and repair places are. They will certainly come in handy as you explore more of the expansion.

Stormblood adds a plethora of new quests (122 total), the Dancer and Samurai job, new dungeons, trials, and more. So there is a lot to do in this expansion outside of just the main scenario.

As always, you can follow along the main scenario by looking at the top left of your screen and clicking on it to show you where to go next. This will pull up the exact map location of where you need to go for the quest. Always keep an eye there if you’re feeling lost.

