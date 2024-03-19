How to start Heavensward - Final Fantasy 14 How to start the first expansion of Final Fantasy 14.

Heavensward is the first expansion to Final Fantasy 14. It features the main capitol of Ishgard and is focused around the Dragonsong War, something you’ll learn a lot about during the expansion.

How to start Heavensward

To start Heavensward you’ll want to speak to Alphinaud. His location coordinates are (X:6.0, Y:6.1) inside the Intercessory building. To get inside the Intercessory just speak to the House Fortemps guard in the Coerthas Central Highlands at coordinates (X:26, Y:17.)

Once you’ve done this, you’ll see the opening cutscene of the expansion and make your way to Ishgard for the first time. Here you’ll be introduced to a lot of new characters and the story will pick up where A Realm Reborn left off. The first quest of Heavensward is titled “Coming to Ishgard.”

You can check your main scenario quest line at any time by clicking the image in the top left of your screen to show the map location of where you need to go next.

Heavensward adds multiple new zones, dungeons, and jobs to the equation. Now is the time you can choose to switch over to the Dark Knight job if you desire. You’ll never be locked out of a job, so you can always come pick it up later down the line.

Roam around Ishgard and get a feel for the town. It can be pretty confusing to navigate at first, but since it will be your homebase for Heavensward it’s worth getting to know how all of the different districts connect.

That’s everything you need to know about how to start the Heavensward expansion in Final Fantasy 14. For more tips, tricks, and guides be sure to check out our FInal Fantasy 14 hub page for more information.