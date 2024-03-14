Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth voice actors & cast list
Learn the voices behind Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, and the rest of FF7 Rebirth's voice cast.
At the heart of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s epic story is its colorful cast of characters. Serving as the emotional anchor for the campaign, these characters are brought to life by their voice actors. If you’d like to learn more about the voices behind your favorites, here is the English voice cast in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth voice cast
These are the English voice actors featured in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, as credited in-game.
Cloud Strife - Cody Christian
Cody Christian voices Cloud Strife in FF7 Rebirth. His live-action credits include the shows All American and Teen Wolf. He is one of many actors reprising their roles from FF7 Remake.
Aerith Gainsborough - Briana White
Briana White returns to voice Aerith in FF7 Rebirth. She previously appeared in Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.
Tifa Lockhart - Britt Baron
Britt Baron once again plays Tifa in FF7 Rebirth. Her other video game appearances include Starfield and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Barret Wallace - John Eric Bentley
Barret is again played by John Eric Bentley in FF7 Rebirth. He also appeared in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon and Starfield.
Red XIII - Max Mittelman
Max Mittelman is the voice of Red XIII in FF7 Rebirth. He is also the English voice of Saitama in One Punch Man.
Yuffie Kisaragi - Suzie Yeung
Yuffie is voiced by Suzie Yeung in FF7 Rebirth. She most recently appeared in Persona 3 Reload and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
Cait Sith - Paul Tinto
Cait Sith is played by Paul Tinto in FF7 Rebirth. You may recognize him from The Crown or Outlander.
Cid Highwind - J. Michael Tatum
J. Michael Tatum plays Cid Highwind in FF7 Rebirth. He is also the English voice of Tenya Lida in My Hero Academia.
Vincent Valentine - Matthew Mercer
Matthew Mercer is the voice of Vincent Valentine in FF7 Rebirth. You may recognize him as Critical Role's Game Master or Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Sephiroth - Tyler Hoechlin
Tyler Hoechlin plays Sephiroth in FF7 Rebirth. He also played Superman in Supergirl and Superman & Lois.
Additional actors
- Rufus Shinra - Josh Bowman
- Heidegger - John DiMaggio
- Professor Hojo - James Sie
- Reeve Tuesti - Jon Root
- Scarlet - Erin Cottrell
- Rude - William Christopher Stephens
- Palmer - William Salyers
- Tseng - Vic Chao
- Reno - Arnie Pantoja
Those are the English voice actors in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. For other helpful guides on the expansive RPG, check out our dedicated topic page.
