Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth voice actors & cast list

Learn the voices behind Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, and the rest of FF7 Rebirth's voice cast.
Donovan Erskine
Square Enix
1

At the heart of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s epic story is its colorful cast of characters. Serving as the emotional anchor for the campaign, these characters are brought to life by their voice actors. If you’d like to learn more about the voices behind your favorites, here is the English voice cast in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth voice cast

Cloud and Sephiroth in FF7 Rebirth.

Source: Square Enix

These are the English voice actors featured in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, as credited in-game.

Cloud Strife - Cody Christian

Side by side images of Cloud and Cody Christian.

Cody Christian voices Cloud Strife in FF7 Rebirth. His live-action credits include the shows All American and Teen Wolf. He is one of many actors reprising their roles from FF7 Remake.

Aerith Gainsborough - Briana White

Side by side images of Aerith and Briana White

Briana White returns to voice Aerith in FF7 Rebirth. She previously appeared in Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.

Tifa Lockhart - Britt Baron

Side by side images of Tifa and Britt Baron

Britt Baron once again plays Tifa in FF7 Rebirth. Her other video game appearances include Starfield and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Barret Wallace - John Eric Bentley

Side by side images of Barret and John Eric Bentley.

Barret is again played by John Eric Bentley in FF7 Rebirth. He also appeared in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon and Starfield.

Red XIII - Max Mittelman

Side by side images of Red XIII and Max Mittelman

Max Mittelman is the voice of Red XIII in FF7 Rebirth. He is also the English voice of Saitama in One Punch Man.

Yuffie Kisaragi - Suzie Yeung

Yuffie in FF7 Rebirth.

Source: Square Enix

Yuffie is voiced by Suzie Yeung in FF7 Rebirth. She most recently appeared in Persona 3 Reload and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Cait Sith - Paul Tinto

Side by side images of Cait Sith and Paul Tinto

Cait Sith is played by Paul Tinto in FF7 Rebirth. You may recognize him from The Crown or Outlander.

Cid Highwind - J. Michael Tatum

Side by side images of Cid and J Michael Tatum.

J. Michael Tatum plays Cid Highwind in FF7 Rebirth. He is also the English voice of Tenya Lida in My Hero Academia.

Vincent Valentine - Matthew Mercer

Side by side images of Vincent Valentine and Matthew Mercer.

Matthew Mercer is the voice of Vincent Valentine in FF7 Rebirth. You may recognize him as Critical Role's Game Master or Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Sephiroth - Tyler Hoechlin

Side by side images of Sephiroth and Tyler Hoechlin.

Tyler Hoechlin plays Sephiroth in FF7 Rebirth. He also played Superman in Supergirl and Superman & Lois.

Additional actors

  • Rufus Shinra - Josh Bowman
  • Heidegger - John DiMaggio
  • Professor Hojo - James Sie
  • Reeve Tuesti - Jon Root
  • Scarlet - Erin Cottrell
  • Rude - William Christopher Stephens
  • Palmer - William Salyers
  • Tseng - Vic Chao
  • Reno - Arnie Pantoja

Those are the English voice actors in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. For other helpful guides on the expansive RPG, check out our dedicated topic page.

