Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth voice actors & cast list

At the heart of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s epic story is its colorful cast of characters. Serving as the emotional anchor for the campaign, these characters are brought to life by their voice actors. If you’d like to learn more about the voices behind your favorites, here is the English voice cast in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth voice cast



Source: Square Enix

These are the English voice actors featured in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, as credited in-game.

Cloud Strife - Cody Christian

Cody Christian voices Cloud Strife in FF7 Rebirth. His live-action credits include the shows All American and Teen Wolf. He is one of many actors reprising their roles from FF7 Remake.

Aerith Gainsborough - Briana White

Briana White returns to voice Aerith in FF7 Rebirth. She previously appeared in Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.

Tifa Lockhart - Britt Baron

Britt Baron once again plays Tifa in FF7 Rebirth. Her other video game appearances include Starfield and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Barret Wallace - John Eric Bentley

Barret is again played by John Eric Bentley in FF7 Rebirth. He also appeared in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon and Starfield.

Red XIII - Max Mittelman

Max Mittelman is the voice of Red XIII in FF7 Rebirth. He is also the English voice of Saitama in One Punch Man.

Yuffie Kisaragi - Suzie Yeung



Source: Square Enix

Yuffie is voiced by Suzie Yeung in FF7 Rebirth. She most recently appeared in Persona 3 Reload and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Cait Sith - Paul Tinto

Cait Sith is played by Paul Tinto in FF7 Rebirth. You may recognize him from The Crown or Outlander.

Cid Highwind - J. Michael Tatum

J. Michael Tatum plays Cid Highwind in FF7 Rebirth. He is also the English voice of Tenya Lida in My Hero Academia.

Vincent Valentine - Matthew Mercer

Matthew Mercer is the voice of Vincent Valentine in FF7 Rebirth. You may recognize him as Critical Role's Game Master or Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Sephiroth - Tyler Hoechlin

Tyler Hoechlin plays Sephiroth in FF7 Rebirth. He also played Superman in Supergirl and Superman & Lois.

Additional actors

Rufus Shinra - Josh Bowman

Heidegger - John DiMaggio

Professor Hojo - James Sie

Reeve Tuesti - Jon Root

Scarlet - Erin Cottrell

Rude - William Christopher Stephens

Palmer - William Salyers

Tseng - Vic Chao

Reno - Arnie Pantoja

Those are the English voice actors in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.