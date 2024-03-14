Gameloft to develop and publish a Dungeons & Dragons video game The Disney Dreamlight Studio will be taking on the iconic D&D IP.

Wizards of the Coast has announced that it is licensing its Dungeons & Dragons IP to Gameloft, who will develop and publish a game based on the property. The game has been described as a “hybrid of survival, life simulation and action RPG.”

Wizards of the Coast and Gameloft announced the partnership in a press release shared with Shacknews. The game will be developed by Gameloft’s Montreal team, which is the same group that worked on Disney Dreamlight Valley and LEGO Star Wars Castaways.



Source: Gameloft

“We are honored to partner with Wizards of the Coast to deliver a completely new experience in the Dungeons & Dragons universe,” said Lee Kaburis, Executive Producer at Gameloft Montreal. “We are all big fans of D&D and are already hard at work bringing our concept to life, including growing our team, and we look forward to sharing more details in the future.”

Gameloft’s D&D game will be set in the Forgotten Realms and feature survival and lifestyle elements. There is no current timetable for release, but you can expect to read the latest updates about the project right here on Shacknews.