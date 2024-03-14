New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Gameloft to develop and publish a Dungeons & Dragons video game

The Disney Dreamlight Studio will be taking on the iconic D&D IP.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Hasbro
1

Wizards of the Coast has announced that it is licensing its Dungeons & Dragons IP to Gameloft, who will develop and publish a game based on the property. The game has been described as a “hybrid of survival, life simulation and action RPG.”

Wizards of the Coast and Gameloft announced the partnership in a press release shared with Shacknews. The game will be developed by Gameloft’s Montreal team, which is the same group that worked on Disney Dreamlight Valley and LEGO Star Wars Castaways.

Key art for Disney Dreamlight Valley

Source: Gameloft

“We are honored to partner with Wizards of the Coast to deliver a completely new experience in the Dungeons & Dragons universe,” said Lee Kaburis, Executive Producer at Gameloft Montreal. “We are all big fans of D&D and are already hard at work bringing our concept to life, including growing our team, and we look forward to sharing more details in the future.”

Gameloft’s D&D game will be set in the Forgotten Realms and feature survival and lifestyle elements. There is no current timetable for release, but you can expect to read the latest updates about the project right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola