Payday 3 developer Starbreeze ousts CEO Tobias Sjogren Starbreeze Entertainment has named Juergen Goeldner its interim CEO.

It’s no secret that Payday 3 had a rocky launch last year due to severe server issues and some unfavorable design decisions. Since then, developer Starbreeze Studios has worked tirelessly to improve the state of the game and support it with new content, and a change of leadership has been made as it looks to right the ship. Tobias Sjögren has been fired as CEO of Starbreeze Entertainment, and the company is actively recruiting his permanent replacement.

Starbreeze Entertainment published a letter on its website today to announce the departure of Tobias Sjögren as CEO. “On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank Tobias Sjögren for his achievements during the past three years. Tobias took over the helm of Starbreeze in a challenging phase of its journey and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” wrote Torgny Hellström, Chairman of Starbreeze.



Source: Deep Silver

Juergen Goeldner has been appointed as interim CEO of Starbreeze Entertainment as the company seeks a permanent replacement for the role. “Starbreeze has a strong history of developing and publishing games globally. After launching Payday 3, the company is well-positioned to leverage the strengths of the organization to monetize and develop the IP portfolio. I am looking forward to assuming an operative position and, together with the management, ensure the execution of this strategy,” said Goeldner.

While we appreciated the foundation in Payday 3 when it launched last year, our review cited significant server issues and the always-online requirement as some extreme drawbacks. We’ll continue to follow Payday 3 as Starbreeze looks to fulfill its vision for the co-op heist game.