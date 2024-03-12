Marvel Snap March 12, 2024 patch notes add custom borders and graveyard feature Second Dinner has also made balance adjustments to Elsa Bloodstone, Mantis, Leech, and more.

Second Dinner has deployed a massive update to Marvel Snap that adds several new features and balance adjustments to the digital card game. Let’s jump right in.

Marvel Snap March 12, 2024 patch notes



Source: Second Dinner

The following patch notes were share don the Marvel Snap website today.

General Updates

Features

Graveyard

Did you look away for a second when your opponent played Turn 1 Yondu?

Don’t you wish you could see what card was destroyed?

Now you can!

While in a match, tap your Player Avatar which can be found in the top left corner of the screen. A menu with your emotes will appear.

At the bottom of that menu, tap on the word Destroyed or Discarded to see cards that have been Destroyed... Or, you guessed it, Discarded! This also works if you tap on your opponent's Player Avatar.

Note that cards like Wolverine, Sabertooth, and Deadpool won’t appear here - they’ve been destroyed, but they are not destroyed. Healing factor, what are you going to do?

Undo End Turn

As long as your opponent hasn’t ended their turn, you can go back to the staging step.

Custom Border

Custom Border allows you to combine your favorite owned variant art, any border rarity, and a finish/flare combo you own for that variant to make the most stylish card.

Custom Border appears at the top of your Card Variant list. Add them to your deck and set them as your Favorite to add to future decks easily.

Complete three total Infinity Splits to unlock the Custom Border feature. After that, any Card with at least 1 Infinity Split has the feature available.

Gold Pass

Looking for some extra gold throughout the season?

Purchasing a Gold Pass will give an initial recharge of gold and then additional amount of Gold every day for the next 30 days.

Art & Visual Effects

Several older cards now have VFX:

Deadpool

Psylocke

Legion

Darkhawk

Moon Girl

Audio

Several older cards now have sound effects:

Deadpool

Psylocke

Legion

Darkhawk

Moon Girl

Several older cards now also have voice-over dialogue:

Deadpool

Moon Girl

Balance Updates

Card Updates

Elsa Bloodstone

[Old] 2/3 - After you play a card here, give it +2 Power if your side is full. [New] 3/3 - Each card you play to fill your side of a location gains +2 Power.

Mantis

[Old] 2/3 - On Reveal: If your opponent played any cards here this turn, draw a card from their deck. [New] 2/2 - On Reveal: If your opponent played any cards here this turn, copy one of them into your hand.

Cable

[Old] 3/4 - On Reveal: Draw a card from your opponent’s deck. [Change] 3/4 -> 2/3

Time Stone [Old] On Reveal: +1 Energy next turn. Draw a card. [New] On Reveal: Draw a card and give it -1 Cost.

M'Baku

[Old] 1/2 - If this is in your deck at the end of the game, it jumps to a location. [New] 1/2 - At the end of the game, this jumps from your deck to your lowest-Power location. (that isn't full)

Yondu

[Old] 1/2 - On Reveal: Destroy the top card of your opponent's deck. [New] 1/2 - On Reveal: Destroy the lowest-Cost card in your opponent's deck.

Leech

[Old] 5/3 - At the start of turn 6, remove all abilities from cards in your opponent’s hand. [New] 5/3 - On Reveal: Remove the text from each card with an On Reveal ability in your opponent's hand.



Location Updates

Second Dinner has increased the rarity of the following locations:

Camp Lehigh

Collapsed Mine

Great Portal

Hotel Inferno

Shuri's Lab

Lamentis-1

Noor Dimension

Rickety Bridge

Superflow

The Abbey

Valley of the Hand

We've also lined up all of our locations with cards that trigger "After the turn" to use the exact same window. This inconsistency previously made a variety of outcomes unpredictable even while resolving locations from left to right. The affected locations that were previously triggering "late" are:

Asgard

Attilan

Bifrost

Collapsed mine

Eternity Range

Gamma Lab

Grand Central

Hala

Klyntar

Los Diablos

Murderworld

Oscorp Tower

Rickety Bridge

Strange Academy

TVA

X-Mansion

Bug Fixes

Card Logic Fixes in 25.x

Addressed an issue that was causing turn timers to be reduced even when Agatha was no longer in their hand

Fixed an issue where Omega Red wouldn’t recheck power values after the game ended

Absorbing Man should now properly copy Nico Minoru’s current spell rather than her original ability text

VFX & SFX Fixes in 25.x

Supergiant’s VFX should no longer be active when their ability has been disabled

Nico Minoru’s VFX should no longer play incorrectly when she’s returned to hand and then replayed

Fixed an issue that caused Nico Minoru’s spell VFX to scale incorrectly when she’s returned to hand

X-23 should no longer show VFX for +2 energy granted

Echo’s VFX should no longer activate when hovering your own Ongoing cards over her location

Cosmo’s VFX should update appropriately if Cosmo moves to a different location

Fixed an issue where Djinn’s granted by Noor Dimension when played would see their SFX fail

Other Fixes in 25.x

Resolved an issue that was causing the Collection tab to show cards in a single file column when going from Albums to the Cards tab

Album rewards claimed in a previous client version should no longer appear claimable in the new client version

Fixed a UI issue that would cause the “Hold to Confirm” text to persist on screen when equipping Cosmetic selections to all decks

Corrected the text string for Daily Offer Shop refresh timer to no longer say “Mission Refill”

Addressed a number of Localization issues for Daily Login Bonus UI across all languages

Cleaned up some font sizing discrepancies in the Albums UI

The “Make me a Deck” icon should no longer clip through and be visible on the Favorites tab of the Collection

The Mystery Series 3 item in the token shop should now correctly display it’s title and description in its detail view

Existing Known Issues Fixed

After upgrading the client, players may see Albums display as unavailable or locked, this can be resolved by relaunching the app

Spider-Ham’s VFX can occasionally cause an Aw Snap to occur

The text string for the Mystery S3 card in the Token Shop isn’t localized for all languages

Some visual artifacts may occur when upgrading cards in post-match

The edit deck button collider when selecting a deck isn’t large enough making the right side not responsive

Occasionally cards drawn from the Mind Stone will flicker briefly in hand

Spotlight Cache preview assets are occasionally failing to load on the main menu carousel

The infinity split prompt extends out of frame in Japanese

The currently selected deck may not always be the deck in focus when opening Deck Selection

Known Issues List

New Known Issues for Existing Features and Content in 25.x

Nico’s VFX can show incorrectly for her opponent when she’s returned to hand and replayed

Kang’s rewind VFX aren’t rendering correctly on the button itself

Darkhawk’s VFX are disabled when he is forcibly moved

Darkhawk’s Tribute variant gets his wings clipped when the card is split

Knowhere’s VFX plays in its previous position if moved by something like Quake

Corvus Glaive’s energy VFX plays every turn instead of just once

Great Portal’s VFX always display in the center even if the location is on one of the sides

When an opponent discards Swarm the VFX display in the top left corner of the screen

Cards claimed off the Collection Track will show the Collector’s Cache/Reserve view instead of the card detail view if tapped

Card Sorting is often reset to the default sort order after tapping on the Cosmetics tab

The time to claim items off of the collection track has increased, especially noticeable at higher collection levels

New Feature Known Issues

Flare Effects in the custom card menu can be inadvertently selected behind some of the other UI

“Custom Card” doesn’t display on the nameplate when viewed in a match

Favoriting a custom card as the Unlock Custom Card animation plays will repeat the animation

During the custom card tutorial players can click on a deck in the background through other UI elementsand this can cause a soft lock

When tapping on the Effects tab many of the UI elements will briefly flicker

On rare occasions the Custom Card tutorial may soft lock and require a client restart to resolve

New PC Known Issues

Occasionally the End Turn VFX won’t display

An error can occur when attempting to upgrade a card immediately after using the Make Me a Deck function with it

Existing Known Issues

Set As Favorite not responsive when claiming Album emote rewards

Album reward quantities can sometimes display behind the reward asset

The option to undo all actions won’t display if you tap on the button as a card is still animating into position on the board

The VFX for a card being upgradable may not be visible upon receiving or purchasing enough credits to upgrade them

The location backgrounds will occasionally be blank when Legion is played on Sinister London

Card details are still visible when converted to Tokens from the Spotlight Cache

Cards may render incorrectly when tilted in the Artist detail view after upgrading

Cards destroyed by Yondu may not always be visible to the Yondu player

The emote and information panels may not be fully rendered properly

The “New” label in the Shop can be occasionally obscured by other assets

Tapping on a card during the Deck Building animation can cause the background to unblur

Seasonal Music may stop playing when changing languages through Settings

Missing background scrim when cancelling a card upgrade from the post-match screen

A Pig created by Spider-Ham targeting an evolved High Evolutionary card is not considered as having no ability text by things such as Washington D.C.

Card Back assets may not render properly in all areas of the game for some devices

The dropshadow of the title asset on the Cosmetics screen may be misaligned

Shop elements can be interacted with in the background of the Fast Upgrade UI

The “Show” text of the Collection search filter is sometimes vertically misaligned

After buying a card from the Token Shop, the other timers may briefly show an incorrect timer

On rare occasions when using the Smart Deck feature the cards won’t render properly and be invisible in the Deck Editor view

Tapping on the same emote multiple times from the Collection will result in the asset not loading in the preview

After tapping on the Clone button on the drop-down menu of a Deck, that drop-down isn’t closed

Player’s can’t play to Super Skrull’s location when an opposing Jean Grey is in play elsewhere

The transition is abrupt and the screen flickers when opting to go view a deck created by the Smart Deck builder from the Collection Track

The “Nevermind” button will return you to the collection screen rather than the card detail view when opting to not make a deck with smart deck builder

There’s a superfluous tab indicator on the new emotes panel that isn’t accessible

Emote assets blink into existence when viewing Album rewards

Clicking on the “Go To Deck” button after using the Smart Deck builder can briefly display the main menu before transitioning properly to deck edit

Previewing the Infinity border of a variant in the shop and then tapping the purchase button without completing the purchase will prevent previewing other rarities until closing and reopening the card detail view

The arrows for scrolling between rarity previews don’t grey out when there are no more options in either direction

An On Reveal card played before Wong will see an icon in the card detail view that implies it’s affected by Wong when it hasn’t been

Card ability text overlaps the upgrade text when upgrading during post-match

Symbiote VFX for cards being merged by Klyntar flicker briefly as each card is merged

Nico Minoru’s VFX aren’t displaying properly when she’s initially drawn to hand

On very rare occasions the Shop button on the navigation bar may become unresponsive (restarting the app should correct this)

The string for “Nowhere to Play” extends outside of the UI panel in Japanese

If you have the S3 claim reward confirmation up at the time that the card timer rolls over, the UI is no longer closable

Attempting to claim multiple rewards from the Collection Level track simultaneously can result in an error occurring

The flare icon for some infinity split cards is occasionally missing its asset and displaying as a white block

Occasional Z-fighting can be seen when card reveals and VFX occur while the player information panels are open

Distorted SFX can occur when scrolling through the CLTR after upgrading a card

Living Tribunal's VFX can repeat if played with certain other cards

Card flare effects aren't playing to full effect

Hulks generated by Gamma Lab show VFX for High Evolutionary but do not receive the updated ability.

VFX associated with High Evolutionary’s evolved cards can occasionally persist after the card or location has been destroyed

The pin button persists on the token shop after you’ve claimed that card but does not function

Evolved Shocker’s VFX initially target nothing

[Conquest] Occasionally the exclusive card progress bar doesn’t update appropriately until you’ve switched screens

Missions may not visually update properly when on the missions screen as the timer rolls over

Hard restarting your app in the middle of a Fast Upgrade can cause an error to occur after you’ve restarted necessitating another restart to fix

SFX do not play when retreating on turn 1

It can be hard to add or delete letters in the deck name on Android.

Mysterio’s token doesn’t update appropriately in all views when a using a variant.

Cards in the Fast Upgrade section occasionally show the incorrect art.

Quantum Realm doesn't reduce the power of cards that have their cost and power swapped.

Series 3 Token shop may show duplicate items before it’s rolled through each card..

If you own all Series 4 and 5 cards as well as all Ultimate variants then the token shop will become inaccessible for Series 3 cards as well

Logging out and attempting to sign in via a different method can result in a hang on the Assembling splash

When Scarlet Witch or Reality Stone changes a location to Project Pegasus or Tinkerer's Workshop, this location can trigger two turns.

Corners of cards can appear cut off when tilted during the card detail view

A long delay can occur an indestructible card such as colossus is played on Murderworld

Infinity Stone card descriptions overlap the art assets in Korean

Upgrade button not greyed out when the player doesn’t have enough credits

[Conquest] Repeatedly tapping on screen as you exit Conquest may cause the UI to break and require a restart to fix

If a player immediately restarts the app after fast upgrading a card they may see the upgrade rollback

Mission packs don't refresh if you're looking at them (need to change screens to see them update)

The favorites icon may unintentionally be highlighted when equipping new cosmetics

The “Set as Favorite” UI can become misaligned when swapping between languages

The 20th deck can occasionally be partially obscured by the UI when scrolling through

Occasionally the word “Free” on the daily 50 credits icon can change to a “0”

The “Claimed” banner on the season pass may be misaligned for some levels

The carousel banners for Weekend Missions occasionally show incorrectly as “Season Missions”

The dropdown menu doesn’t move with the deck list as the player scrolls

The losing player’s avatar in Conquest and Friendly battle will occasionally display incorrectly at match end

PC Specific Known Issues

[PC] Mission progression toast messages can appear in and obscure parts of the Conquest UI

[PC] It can be difficult to preview the Spotlight Cache cards from the carousel due to the buttons being too small

[PC] Toggling between the Deck Edit and Cosmetics tabs of the Collection can result in the Favorites button being incorrectly highlighted

[PC] Multiple tabs can be highlighted at once if using a touchscreen device

[PC] The "Never Seen Before" UI can overlap the Retreat UI in Friendly Battles

[PC] The background assets of the Conquest UI can briefly disappear when transitioning between UI

[PC] Some UI artifacting can occur at different PC resolutions

[PC] After toggling between portrait and landscape mode the player is occassionally brought to the Collection screen instead of the Main Menu

[PC] The season missions tab isn't properly highlighted when accessing the missions UI from the Main Menu

[PC] Hovering over the emojis in card detail view while in a match highlights the base emoji as well

[PC] The main menu may flicker briefly when returning to it from other screens

[PC] The “Swap this Variant into All Decks” UI modal doesn’t always close appropriately

[PC] The weekly missions reward UI is missing its blur effect

[PC] Using Fast Upgrade from the Shop can cause some minor but strange UI layering issues with the collection screen

[PC] Mousewheel scrolling doesn’t work in the gaps between avatars in the Avatar selection screen

[PC] The loading splash screen briefly displays on screen when completing a purchase from the shop

[PC] Assets may layer or display oddly at the top of the Collection Track for players who have not unlocked Spotlight Caches

[PC] The red notification pip may be missing from the Collection Level tab when there are rewards to claim

[PC] Some cards viewed from the Albums UI are missing their series label

[PC] After frequently removing or adding cards to deck, the ability to remove a card may become disabled until exiting and re-entering the Deck Edit screen

Those are the full list of patch notes for Marvel Snap's March 12, 2024 update.