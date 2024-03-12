emptyvessel is a new studio from id Software, Naughty Dog, and Activision veterans emptyvessel's team includes Mick Gordon and Rico Flores, among others.

As the games industry continues to navigate a tumultuous period, a new studio has been formed by folks behind some of the biggest franchises in the business. emptyvessel touts itself as the “new wave of gaming” and is currently hiring for its first project.

emptyvessel was announced today with the unveiling of its official website and Twitter/X profile. Its current roster includes Mick Gordon, the composer known for his work on the Doom and Wolfenstein series. Other team members bring experience from franchises like Uncharted, Borderlands, Tomb Raider, and The Last of Us. A statement on the site’s front page lays out the studio’s objective.



Source: emptyvessel

emptyvessel is at the vanguard of building games that feel great to play. We are passionate creators who share a vision of disrupting the expected ways and developing our own that empower our visionary team. Come join our squad.

emptyvessel has yet to reveal its debut game, but we'll be watching closely for that announcement.