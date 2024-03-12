New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

emptyvessel's team includes Mick Gordon and Rico Flores, among others.
6

As the games industry continues to navigate a tumultuous period, a new studio has been formed by folks behind some of the biggest franchises in the business. emptyvessel touts itself as the “new wave of gaming” and is currently hiring for its first project.

emptyvessel was announced today with the unveiling of its official website and Twitter/X profile. Its current roster includes Mick Gordon, the composer known for his work on the Doom and Wolfenstein series. Other team members bring experience from franchises like Uncharted, Borderlands, Tomb Raider, and The Last of Us. A statement on the site’s front page lays out the studio’s objective.

The emptyvessel logo

Source: emptyvessel

emptyvessel has yet to reveal its debut game, but we’ll be watching closely for that announcement. Until then, you can bookmark our new emptyvessel topic page for updates from the new studio.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

    March 12, 2024 9:00 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, emptyvessel is a new studio from id Software, Naughty Dog, and Activision veterans

      March 12, 2024 9:12 AM

      this is kinda exciting actually.

        March 12, 2024 9:15 AM

        Eh many industry veterans from big corps over the years have created companies and most fail or release bad games. Until they release some good game the talent behind them doesn't actually matter.

          March 12, 2024 9:18 AM

          maybe we'll get a new Enemy Territory: Quake Wars?

          March 12, 2024 9:23 AM

          yeah i can no longer get excited about what studio makes what, or what their supposed lineage is. i don't have the time or energy to track that talent i associated with games i enjoy, and past performance is not an indicator of future development so it's basically always a crapshoot anyway.

          March 12, 2024 9:26 AM

          Troika Games remembers.

            March 12, 2024 9:28 AM

            Troika also made one of the most fun rpg games of all time with vampire: the masquerade : bloodlines

              March 12, 2024 9:31 AM

              Problem was everything they released was soooo buggy. They didn't believe in QA apparently. I love Arcanum but damn it still needs some fixes. Really dragged their releases down.

