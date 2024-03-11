ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 427 The plot thickens in Another Code: Recollection on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into our Another Code: Recollection playthrough. Since I didn’t play either original version of the game, I didn’t know what to expect going into this playthrough. That being said, I have loved my time with the game as well as playing it for the first time with the Stevetendo show viewers. During the last episode, we explored more of the town near Lake Juliet.

We also met Bob, the owner of the local eatery, as well as learning about Ashley’s parents in their college days. Around this time, we also learned about Elizabeth’s family and her past. It feels like the more we learn about Elizabeth, the more similarities she shares with Ashley. I have a feeling Ashley and Elizabeth will become friends sooner rather than later. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Another Code: Recollection playthrough.

Lake Juliet is a nice little town. I could live there!

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough as well as more of our Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough. This is my first time playing Dark Souls and my first time in years playing The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess so it should be a fun time!

This past weekend was March 10, other wise known as Mario day. It was revealed that the next Super Mario Brothers animated movie has begun production as well as Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door and Luigi’s Mansion 2 getting release dates. Dr. Mario, Mario Golf, and Mario Tennis were revealed for the Nintendo Switch Online service as well. Swing by the Stevetendo show to hear my opinions pertaining to Mario Day!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program.