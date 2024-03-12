South Africa reserve coming to Call of the Wild: The Angler The new reserve will introduce 13 new fish species to the open world fishing game.

Call of the Wild: The Angler is getting its fourth map less than two years into its lifespan, bringing open world fishing to a new South Africa map. Expansive Worlds made this announcement today, also divulging that the new reserve would include 12 brand new fish species, and an additional three that are returning from the game’s three currently live reserves.



Source: Expansive Worlds

The South Africa map will arrive on PC and consoles on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Expansive Worlds had this to say about the new reserve:

Coming to PC and consoles on March 26, the South Africa Reserve invites players to fish amid stunning waterways and mighty canyons. Bond with friends whilst exploring the region’s diverse biomes, immerse yourself in the challenge of catching 16 native species - 13 which are brand new discoveries - like the African Spotted Eel and Spotted Bass, or complete missions at the newly introduced Fishing Hubs. Players who purchase the reserve can also invite a friend who owns the base game to join them for free!

It'll be interesting to see which new species are joining The Angler with the South Africa reserve. It’ll be equally interesting to find out which three species are returning from already released maps. Players that can’t wait until March 26 are encouraged to check out the weekly Tacklebox stream for The Angler hosted by JaxyBeard. While nothing is confirmed, it’s not unusual to see him showcase new content coming to both The Angler and theHunter. The Tacklebox goes live every Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET on the Expansive Worlds YouTube and Twitch channels.

We’re only two weeks away from the fourth reserve coming to The Angler. Expansive World’s open world fishing game continues to grow and improve, and Shacknews continues to cover it with news, features, and guides. Stick with us for more as we approach the release of the South Africa reserve.