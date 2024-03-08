How to download create-a-wrestlers in WWE 2K24 Build your dream roster by learning how to download create-a-wrestlers in WWE 2K24.

Fans of New Japan Pro Wrestling, STARDOM, TNA, AEW, WWE, and other major promotions don’t have to go to war. By learning how to download create-a-wrestlers in WWE 2K24, you can find and download virtually any pro wrestler to build a dream roster of talent.

Draft Day

One of the big selling points of WWE 2K24 is the ability to create and then upload create-a-wrestlers (CAWs) and other wrestling content for anyone to download. Wish you could build a roster of MJF, Darby Allin, and more talent to compete for the AEW world championship in an AEW Dynamite arena? WWE 2K24 makes it possible.

To begin, go the main menu and select Online from the menu at the top. Open Community Creations and then choose Downloads to browse everything from championships and arenas to custom images and more. You can add wrestlers and alternate attires by choosing Superstars. The most recently added characters will be displayed by default, but that’s not the most efficient way to find specific wrestlers.

Choose Community Creations from the Online menu...

Press R2 on PS5 or RT on Xbox Series X|S to go to Most Downloaded. Here, the most popular wrestlers are sorted by which characters have been downloaded the most. The first several pages tend to be the cream of the crop. Highlight and choose any wrestler to take a look at their in-ring and entrance attire from multiple angles, and to see stats such as number of downloads and the name of the creator who uploaded them. You can follow your favorite creators by pressing square on PS5 or X on Xbox. When you’re ready to download, select a wrestler and select Download.

Another way to sort wrestlers is by the number of upvotes. The order of Superstars presented here tends to line up with the order in Most Downloaded, but either option is a good way to find the most realistic depictions of pro wrestlers. You’ll find characters from other companies, updated or retro outfits for WWE Superstars already in the game, and even wrestlers modeled after other players living their dreams in the fantastical world of WWE 2K24.

If you don’t want to sort through pages of characters, use the search option to narrow down your options. You can search by selecting from prewritten #hashtags or enter your own.

... followed by Superstar to browse thousands of created wrestlers.

Fantasy Booking

When you’re ready to send your create-a-wrestlers into a WWE 2K24 ring, choose any mode of play from the main menu. You’ll find all downloaded CAWs sorted alphabetically among all the other wrestlers in the game. If you want to find them faster, choose to sort by Custom Superstars.

Once you’ve had your fill of dream matches between WWE Superstars and pro wrestlers from other federations, learn how to play as Brock Lesnar and other in-game characters that aren’t available at the start.