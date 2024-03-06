Creatures of Ava is a cozy monster collecting game from 11 Bit Studios Creatures of Ava will arrive on Xbox and PC later this year.

Creatures of Ava was announced during today’s Xbox Partner Preview. The monster-collecting game looks to bring a warm and cozy approach to the genre as it sees players set out to free various creatures from a dangerous infection. Described as a “non-violent action adventure,” Creatures of Ava is due out for release later this year.

The reveal trailer for Creatures of Ava brings us into its cozy world, which is filled with wild creatures in need of saving. We get a look at several of their designs as well as some puzzles and other gameplay sequences.

Creatures of Ava comes from 11 Bit Studios in association with Chibig and Inverge Studios. In a press release shared with Shacknews, the publisher stated that Creatures of Ava will explore the savior complex trope as well as themes of post-colonialism.

Creatures of Ava will launch on Xbox and PC later this year. It’s one of several games featured at the Xbox Partner Preview.