How to catch Piko Chocobo minigame - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

In each region of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you’ll need to wrangle a Chocobo to help you get around. In the game’s first area, the Grasslands, you’ll be tasked with nabbing the yellow Chocobo Piko. Here’s how to catch Piko in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

How to catch Piko

Once you’ve received the quest to go get Piko from Billy to go get Piko just head to the marker on your map. Once you get here you’ll have to complete a stealth mini-game to get to Piko.

When the game starts, you’ll see Piko in the distance, but you’ll need to get past two other yellow Chocobos first.

To get past the first one, just stay behind it and use the tall grass to hide in. You can use the circle button to roll if you need to get out of dodge quickly.

You can do the same thing for Chocobo two, however, you’ll need to wait for it to turn its back. Just have some patience and strike once it’s no longer looking in your direction.

Once you get to Piko and the tall grass before it. You’ll be able to pick up rocks on the ground. These are used to throw and distract Piko. You’ll be able to get it to turn its back on you for a short duration. This will give you just enough time to run up to it and hit the triangle button to mount it.

Use the L1 button to throw the rock and aim it away from you and Piko. A bar will show up on Piko’s head to indicate how much time you have before it turns back around. Luckily, you have plenty of time to make it to Piko before it looks your way again.

Once you’ve mounted it with the triangle button, you’ll have completed the mini-game and will be free to use Piko to traverse the Grasslands.

Once you've mounted it with the triangle button, you'll have completed the mini-game and will be free to use Piko to traverse the Grasslands.