How to disable audio and video calls on Twitter/X

Turn off Twitter/X calls and hide your IP address from people who try to contact you.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Twitter/X now includes a feature that lets users make audio and video calls through DMs. It’s on by default, and will allow other users to call your phone and even see your IP address if you don’t disable it. Here’s how you can disable calls on Twitter/X and hide your IP address from others.

How to disable audio and video calls

The DM settings screen on the Twitter app.

Calling is a mobile-exclusive feature, so you’ll need to open the Twitter/X mobile app and navigate to your DMs. Tap the gear icon in the top right corner of the screen and you’ll open the Messages settings. You’ll see that “Enable audio and video calling” is turned on by default. Tap it to turn it off.

How to hide IP address

Another screenshot of Twitter DM settings, with Enhanced Privacy enabled.

If you’d like to keep calling on but increase your security, follow the steps above and make your way to the DM settings page. If calls are enabled, you’ll see a setting below it called “Enhanced call privacy.” This will be turned off by default. Enable it to prevent other users from being able to see your IP address during calls.

These steps will allow you to better protect your privacy during Twitter/X calls, or shut them off entirely. For the latest Twitter/X updates, we have a topic page dedicated to the social media platform.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

