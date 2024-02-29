New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Marvel Snap February 29 OTA patch notes nerf Darkhawk

Darkhawk players will want to dig into these patch notes and find out how much their life is about to change.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

Marvel Snap has received an Over the Air (OTA) update changing several cards. Some got buffed, some got nerfed, and some received minor balance changes that probably won’t irritate players one way or another. Let’s dig in.

Marvel Snap February 29 OTA patch notes

Marvel Snap posted the February 29, 2024, OTA patch notes to their official website. We're just posting the raw changes below, so if you want explanations from Second Dinner, click the link to read the original post.

  • Adam Warlock
  • [Old] 2/0 - After each turn, draw a card if you’re winning here.
  • [Change] 2/0 -> 5/4
  • Darkhawk
  • [Old] 4/0 - Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your opponent’s deck.
  • [Change] 4/0 -> 5/4
  • Forge
  • [Old] 1/1 - On Reveal: Give the next card you play +2 Power.
  • [Change] 1/1 -> 2/2
  • Ant-Man
  • [Old] 1/1 - Ongoing: If your side of this location is full, +3 Power.
  • [New] 1/1 - Ongoing: If your side of this location is full, +4 Power.
  • America Chavez
  • [Old] 2/3 - On Reveal: Give the top card of your deck +2 Power.
  • [Change] 2/3 -> 1/2
  • Lockjaw
  • [Old] 3/2 - After you play a card here, swap it with a card in your deck. (once per turn)
  • [Change] 3/2 -> 4/5
  • Sword Master
  • [Old] 3/6 - On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand.
  • [Change] 3/6 -> 3/7
  • Vulture
  • [Old] 3/3 - When this card moves, +5 Power.
  • [New] 3/3 - When this card moves, +6 Power.

What do you think of the changes? As someone who doesn't play Darkhawk, this is lovely to me. The best OTA patches for Marvel Snap are the ones that don't touch the cards I typically play. 

You can read more about Second Dinner's card battler using the Marvel Snap tag on Shacknews.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola