Marvel Snap February 29 OTA patch notes nerf Darkhawk Darkhawk players will want to dig into these patch notes and find out how much their life is about to change.

Marvel Snap has received an Over the Air (OTA) update changing several cards. Some got buffed, some got nerfed, and some received minor balance changes that probably won’t irritate players one way or another. Let’s dig in.

Marvel Snap February 29 OTA patch notes

Marvel Snap posted the February 29, 2024, OTA patch notes to their official website. We're just posting the raw changes below, so if you want explanations from Second Dinner, click the link to read the original post.

Adam Warlock

[Old] 2/0 - After each turn, draw a card if you’re winning here.

[Change] 2/0 -> 5/4

Darkhawk

[Old] 4/0 - Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your opponent’s deck.

[Change] 4/0 -> 5/4

Forge

[Old] 1/1 - On Reveal: Give the next card you play +2 Power.

[Change] 1/1 -> 2/2

Ant-Man

[Old] 1/1 - Ongoing: If your side of this location is full, +3 Power.

[New] 1/1 - Ongoing: If your side of this location is full, +4 Power.

America Chavez

[Old] 2/3 - On Reveal: Give the top card of your deck +2 Power.

[Change] 2/3 -> 1/2

Lockjaw

[Old] 3/2 - After you play a card here, swap it with a card in your deck. (once per turn)

(once per turn) [Change] 3/2 -> 4/5

Sword Master

[Old] 3/6 - On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand.

[Change] 3/6 -> 3/7

Vulture

[Old] 3/3 - When this card moves, +5 Power.

[New] 3/3 - When this card moves, +6 Power.

What do you think of the changes? As someone who doesn't play Darkhawk, this is lovely to me. The best OTA patches for Marvel Snap are the ones that don't touch the cards I typically play.

You can read more about Second Dinner's card battler using the Marvel Snap tag on Shacknews.