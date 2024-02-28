How to unlock the Corel Protorelic - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Solving a mystery in real-time.

As you progress through each region of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Chadley will ask you to collect the four pieces of the Protorelic in the different Zones. When you reach Corel though, you won’t be able to get all four, at least at first.

How to unlock the Corel Protorelic

After getting to the Corel region and progressing through chapter 8, you’ll unlock the Buggy. This car will allow you to reach new areas of Corel and begin the Protorelic questline found here.

However, after completing two of the four in the area, you’ll be stopped. If you’re here because you have yet to unlock the latter two don’t worry, you haven’t missed anything. The second half of this Protorelic questline resumes near the end of chapter 12.

After taking on Kid G’s challenges in the mini-game Cactuar Crush, he will tell you that you are not ready for the next two challenges. There isn’t a way to speed up his call or circumvent this. It’s dictated by the story, so you’ll just have to progress further into it if you want to see how this section plays out.

After a big story beat, which we will not spoil, you’ll get a call from Kid G. He will explain that the rest of the Protorelic challenges for the Corel region are now available and you can head back there and finish them up as usual.

Each zone has a Protorelic questline that has four parts. Some you’ll play minigames like Fort Condor, while others will have you doing other side objectives. All of these questlines culminate into something spectacular and are worth seeking out.

Well, that's everything you need to know about how to unlock the Corel Protorelic in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.