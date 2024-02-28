Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.13 notes The latest Helldivers 2 patch targets login issues and Super Credit bugs.

Arrowhead Game Studios continues its work on Helldivers 2, releasing the 1.000.13 patch to address numerous bugs and issues in the multiplayer game. Let’s check it out.

Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.13 notes



Source: PlayStation Studios

The following patch notes for Helldivers 2 were shared to the game's Steam page today.

Fixes

Improved: login speed and error messages on PS5

Improved: support for AZERTY keyboards by allowing the Ship HUD shortcuts to be rebound

Fixed: Super Credits not showing up after purchase or collection

Fixed: Premium Warbond not being accessible after purchase

Fixed: crash which could occur when a player changed their rank or title

Fixed: missing text in HUD for Acquisitions and Social menus

Fixed: crash which could occur while browsing missions.

Fixed: unlimited stratagem use glitch which occurred after an AFK kick

Fixed: missing equipment issues after an AFK kick

Fixed: purple question marks appearing after an AFK kick

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.

New Personal Orders are not showing.

Login rate limiting when many are logging in at the same time.

Players can become disconnected during play.

Rewards and other progress may be delayed or not attributed.

Various UI issues may appear when the game interacts with servers.

Pick-up of certain objects in-game may cause characters to freeze in place for an extended period of time.

Some games would not be joinable by others for a short period of time during heavy load.

Other unknown behaviors may occur.

Japanese VO is missing from intro cutscene and Ship TV.

Armor values for light/medium/heavy armor do not currently function as intended.

That covers the latest batch of patch notes for Helldivers 2.