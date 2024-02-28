New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.13 notes

The latest Helldivers 2 patch targets login issues and Super Credit bugs.
Donovan Erskine
PlayStation Studios
Arrowhead Game Studios continues its work on Helldivers 2, releasing the 1.000.13 patch to address numerous bugs and issues in the multiplayer game. Let’s check it out.

The following patch notes for Helldivers 2 were shared to the game's Steam page today.

Fixes

  • Improved: login speed and error messages on PS5
  • Improved: support for AZERTY keyboards by allowing the Ship HUD shortcuts to be rebound
  • Fixed: Super Credits not showing up after purchase or collection
  • Fixed: Premium Warbond not being accessible after purchase
  • Fixed: crash which could occur when a player changed their rank or title
  • Fixed: missing text in HUD for Acquisitions and Social menus
  • Fixed: crash which could occur while browsing missions.
  • Fixed: unlimited stratagem use glitch which occurred after an AFK kick
  • Fixed: missing equipment issues after an AFK kick
  • Fixed: purple question marks appearing after an AFK kick

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.

  • New Personal Orders are not showing.
  • Login rate limiting when many are logging in at the same time.
  • Players can become disconnected during play.
  • Rewards and other progress may be delayed or not attributed.
  • Various UI issues may appear when the game interacts with servers.
  • Pick-up of certain objects in-game may cause characters to freeze in place for an extended period of time.
  • Some games would not be joinable by others for a short period of time during heavy load.
  • Other unknown behaviors may occur.
  • Japanese VO is missing from intro cutscene and Ship TV.
  • Armor values for light/medium/heavy armor do not currently function as intended.

That covers the latest batch of patch notes for Helldivers 2. For the latest news and guides for Arrowhead’s PvE game, be sure to bookmark our Helldivers 2 topic page.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

