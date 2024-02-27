Is Cid Highwind playable? - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth The pilot of the Tiny Bronco Cid Highwind is in Rebirth, but is he playable?

Cid Highwind, the pilot of the Tiny Bronco, is in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Cid is a staple in any Final Fantasy game and fans are clamoring to play as him.

Is Cid Highwind playable?

Unfortunately, this time around in Rebirth Cid is not a playable character. He will join the party and help out the crew in various other ways. Hopefully, we will see Cid Highwind playable in the third entry whenever that releases. However, for now, we will not live out that dream just yet.

Cid has been in most entries in the Final Fantasy series in various forms. Whether it’s a mechanic, pilot, or rebel leader, Cid is an iconic character.

While not officially a Dragoon, in the original Final Fantasy 7 Cid uses spear attacks and can even use the jump ability like a Dragoon. So hopefully in the next entry if Cid is playable we will see these abilities return. It would be nice to have a spear user on the team to round things out.

Cid is a charming and charismatic pilot who ends up entwined with the characters of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. While he might not be playable until the third entry, there’s still plenty of Cid to see in Rebirth. Judging by his role in the original game, it’s safe to say he will be heavily featured moving forward.

Final Fantasy 7 rebirth brings Yuffie, Red XIII, and Cait Sith as new playable party members as well as the rest of the Remake cast. There’s plenty to go around and a bevy of different combinations and new mechanics to balance. Having Cid in the mix may have added one too many new characters to mess around with, so maybe it’s for the best.

