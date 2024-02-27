Diamond's Peak Fishing Challenge Silver 2 - Call of the Wild: The Angler Catch a Silver Rank Burbot.

As you make your way through the fishing challenges in Golden Ridge Reserve, you’ll eventually land on the Diamond’s Peak Fishing Challenge Silver 2, requiring you to catch a Silver Rank Burbot. While some fishing challenges are a piece of cake, this one can be tricky as the location is in the middle of a lake. Let’s look at some tips and gear suggestions to up your chances.

Diamond’s Peak Fishing Challenge Silver 2

This challenge can be picked up from the notice board at the main outpost in Diamond’s Peak and will take players to the Gravy Bubble Trailhead to the south. Once you’re at the trailhead, grab a boat and head out to the marker in the middle of the lake. I suggest taking a screenshot while the marker is active, as it will disappear when you’re close. You’ll want to anchor your boat as close to the marker as possible.

Here’s the setup I used in terms of my gear:

Rod: Lucia

Reel: Camaron

Line: Braided (10 kg)

Floater: Cork

Hook: 5

Bait: Cheese

One of the stumbling points of this challenge for players is that you’re using a setup that is going to get bites from other fish, namely Channel Catfish. While I had success with Cheese, you could easily go with Liver and a #5 hook instead. Liver, however, will still attract Channel Catfish and Shovelnose Sturgeon. The #5 hook is essential here, however, as anything larger and you won’t catch a Silver Rank Burbot, and anything smaller and you’ll start catching Bronze Rank Burbot. You want that #5 hook for sure but play around with the bait a bit if you’d like.

In terms of the rest of the gear, swap it in and out as you see fit. Burbot aren’t huge and this one came in at 2.76 kg, so if your setup can handle that you’re fine. I gave bottom fishing a try here but had zero luck (aside from hauling in Channel Catfish like it was my job) and went back to float fishing in a big hurry.

The final thing worth noting is that Burbot are more active at night. You can see this by examining their in-game traits in your Handbook. That said, challenges tend not to adhere to day/night preferences of fish. The way challenges work is that when you accept them and get to the challenge area, the game spawns the fish you need to catch. That fish can obviously swim around, and you need to isolate it from the other fish, but it is there. You should be able to catch the fish from any challenge at any time of day, but if you’re struggling, feel free to try at night specifically. You never know when the way things work will change.

Hopefully you have an easy time completing Diamond’s Peak Fishing Challenge Silver 2 now that you have some pointers. If you want more help with The Angler, visit our Call of the Wild: The Angler topic right here on Shacknews, or hit up The Angler Discord and help sheet for assistance from the community. While I have not used the Discord specifically for this guide, it has been an invaluable resource for growing my knowledge of the game.