New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

DreadXP announces Paranormal Activity: Found Footage for 2026 release

The new Paranormal Activity game will feature a unique "haunt system" to diversify ghostly interactions.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

The Paranormal Activity franchise will make its return to video games in 2026 with Paranormal Activity: Found Footage, a horror game developed by DarkStone Digital and published by Brian Clarke. The game is in the early stages of development but is targeting a multiplatform release.

Brian Clarke, the solo developer behind DarkStone Digital, announced the game in a tweet this morning. “My latest project is a Paranormal Activity game,” he shared. “I am beyond excited to be doing this as I have loved this series from the very beginning and it heavily shaped my style of horror.” A brief teaser trailer teases the return of the franchise’s iconic found footage format.

A report from Bloody Disgusting sheds light on an “advanced haunt system,” which will “dynamically alter the types and intensity of scares players will encounter based on their actions.”

DarkStone Digital solidified itself in the horror space with 2022’s The Mortuary Assistant, which was one of the year’s indie hits. 2026 is quite a while away, but stick with Shacknews for updates on all of the games you can look forward to until then.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola