DreadXP announces Paranormal Activity: Found Footage for 2026 release The new Paranormal Activity game will feature a unique "haunt system" to diversify ghostly interactions.

The Paranormal Activity franchise will make its return to video games in 2026 with Paranormal Activity: Found Footage, a horror game developed by DarkStone Digital and published by Brian Clarke. The game is in the early stages of development but is targeting a multiplatform release.

Brian Clarke, the solo developer behind DarkStone Digital, announced the game in a tweet this morning. “My latest project is a Paranormal Activity game,” he shared. “I am beyond excited to be doing this as I have loved this series from the very beginning and it heavily shaped my style of horror.” A brief teaser trailer teases the return of the franchise’s iconic found footage format.

A report from Bloody Disgusting sheds light on an “advanced haunt system,” which will “dynamically alter the types and intensity of scares players will encounter based on their actions.”

DarkStone Digital solidified itself in the horror space with 2022’s The Mortuary Assistant, which was one of the year’s indie hits. 2026 is quite a while away, but stick with Shacknews for updates on all of the games you can look forward to until then.