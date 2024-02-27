ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 423 Will we make progress in our Dark Souls Remastered playthrough?

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping back into our Dark Souls Remastered playthrough. We took a break from the playthrough and I think that will bear fruit in the long run since I was having a very tough time the last few episodes. That being said during the last episode we finally took down the Moonlight Butterfly.

I think it’s safe to say that boss fight took years off my life and it’s only going to get tougher. We also found a new shield and a new ring that should beneficial to our journey. Before we make our way to our next location, we’ll explore a bit more of the Darkroot Garden. I ask that you please bear with me since this is my first time playing Dark Souls. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more Dark Souls Remastered.

This thing is going to haunt me.

©Bandai Namco

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. We'll have a brand new playthrough starting up soon so stay tuned for that. We'll also be continuing our Another Code: Recollection playthrough and the way the story is going, you won't want to miss it.

Today was Pokemon Day and the Pokemon Company held their annual Pokemon Presents presentation. For those who don’t know, Pokemon Presents is just like a Nintendo Direct but it’s centered on Pokemon news. There wasn’t too much revealed during the presentation but a new Pokemon Legends game is in the works. You’ll have to watch the Stevetendo show if you want to hear my thoughts on the Pokemon Presents. Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program.