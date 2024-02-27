Pokémon Legends: Z-A announced for 2025
Pokemon Legends Z-A will be set in the France-inspired Kalos region.
The February 2024 Pokemon Presents showcase ended with the announcement of Pokémon Legends: Z-A, a new entry in the spin-off series. It’ll be set in the Kalos region and is aiming for a 2025 release window.
Pokemon Legends: Z-A was the final announcement of today’s Pokemon Presents showcase. It showed off various schematics and artistic renderings of Lumiose City, which was featured in 2013’s Pokemon X and Y.
While the announcement trailer didn’t feature any gameplay, a brief synopsis of the game can be found in the video’s description:
This will be the second game in the Pokemon Legends series, following 2022’s Pokemon Legends Arceus. With a 2025 release window, there won’t be any major Pokemon releases in 2024.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Pokemon Legends Z announced for 2025