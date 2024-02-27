New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Pokémon Legends: Z-A announced for 2025

Pokemon Legends Z-A will be set in the France-inspired Kalos region.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

The February 2024 Pokemon Presents showcase ended with the announcement of Pokémon Legends: Z-A, a new entry in the spin-off series. It’ll be set in the Kalos region and is aiming for a 2025 release window.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A was the final announcement of today’s Pokemon Presents showcase. It showed off various schematics and artistic renderings of Lumiose City, which was featured in 2013’s Pokemon X and Y.

While the announcement trailer didn’t feature any gameplay, a brief synopsis of the game can be found in the video’s description:

This will be the second game in the Pokemon Legends series, following 2022’s Pokemon Legends Arceus. With a 2025 release window, there won’t be any major Pokemon releases in 2024.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

