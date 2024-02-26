ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 422 Another Code: Recollection continues on Stevetendo tonight. Will we be able to solve the mystery of Lake Juliet?

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re diving back into our Another Code: Recollection playthrough. During the last episode, we solved the mystery of Ashley’s family and left Blood Edward Island. After completing the first game in the series, we started the next game in the collection, Another Code R: Journey into Lost Memories.

Ashley is sixteen years old now and her relationship with her father has become strained to say the least. He invites her to Lake Juliet to bond with her as well as try to fix their relationship. This game plays out similar to the first installment but it feels like there is more to discover and interact with. We played through the first chapter and it feels like we’re going to learn more about Ashley’s mother during this adventure. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Another Code: Recollection playthrough.

I know I have been to plenty of hotel check-in areas that give off this same vibe!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Dark Souls Remastered playthrough as well as a brand new playthrough starting up. We finished Mario Party 3 last week so we'll need a new playthrough to begin so stay tuned.

It’s an interesting time to be a fan of video games. There was a Nintendo Direct last week as well as information regarding the Elden Ring DLC. Pokemon Day is this week and if you have watched the Stevetendo show, you know we have played quite a few Pokemon games. If we have time during tonight’s episode, I’ll give a recap on my thoughts from the Nintendo Direct as well as what I’d love to see during the Pokemon Presents presentation. Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program.