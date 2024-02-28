How to get into the Crow's Nest - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth The secret area of Junon.

While exploring the second region of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Junon, you’ll come across an area you won’t have access to right away. The Crow’s Nest is a cordoned-off area, but we will show you how to gain access to it.

How to get into the Crow’s Nest

To get into the Crow’s Nest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth you’ll need to complete the side quest “When Words Won’t Do.” This side quest will become available after completing the piece of the main scenario available in Under Junon. Once you’ve defeated the boss here and are ready to move on to Upper Junon, this quest will become available.

Once you’ve accepted it, you’ll need to follow Rhonda’s dog Salmon to the Crow’s Nest, fighting a bunch of monsters along the way. Once you’ve reached the area, you’ll be allowed in and welcomed to return at any point you wish upon completing the rest of the side quest. It’s not a difficult side quest, so your level won’t really matter.

If you want to complete everything available in Junon, you’ll need to gain access to The Crow’s Nest, so we recommend doing the main scenario content in Under Junon as early as possible. This way you won’t have to break the flow of completing World Intel and other side activities.

At the Crow’s Nest, you’ll find more Queen’s Blood players to face, a couple of additional side quests, and a piece of piano sheet music. Explore every nook and cranny of the Crow’s Nest because you never know what goodies might be hiding around the corner.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get into the Crow’s Nest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. For more tips, tricks, guides, and everything else, be sure to check out our Rebirth hub page.