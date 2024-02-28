How to unlock Thorin's card shop - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth It's all about timing.

As you explore the Grasslands in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth you might stumble upon a locked little shack not too far outside of Kalm. This is Thorin’s card shop, and in order to unlock it you’ll need to do a few things first.

How to unlock Thorin’s card shop

To unlock Thorin’s card shop you’ll need to start the side quest “A Rare Card Lost.” This side quest is picked up in Kalm at the Community Noticeboard. Once you’ve grabbed the quest you’ll need to head to the Village Center section of Kalm.

At the red circle featured above you’ll find a downtrodden bartender named Vash who will tell you his troubles and how he lost a rare Queen’s Blood card. He will ask you to track it down.

Head over to the Queen’s Blood player Virgil in Kalm, indicated by the green circle above. Defeat him and he will send you on another goose chase looking for the rare card.

You’ll now be sent to Thorin’s Card shop, which can be found just west of Kalm. If you’ve already found this spot exploring the open world, you’ll be able to fast travel there immediately. If not, take a look at the map below to see where the location is.

Once you’ve made it to Thorin’s card shop, the door will be unlocked and you’ll face Thorin in a slightly more difficult Queen’s Blood match and receive the Chocobo and Moogle Queen’s Blood card for your efforts.

He also has some Queen’s Blood booster packs for sale, so pick those up while you’re here to add some extra cards to your roster.

Well, that’s everything you need to know about how to unlock Thorin’s card shop in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. For more tips and tricks make sure you’re checking out our Rebirth guides hub for anything you need.