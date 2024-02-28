New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to unlock Thorin's card shop - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

It's all about timing.

Jesse Vitelli
Jesse Vitelli
1

As you explore the Grasslands in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth you might stumble upon a locked little shack not too far outside of Kalm. This is Thorin’s card shop, and in order to unlock it you’ll need to do a few things first.

How to unlock Thorin’s card shop

To unlock Thorin’s card shop you’ll need to start the side quest “A Rare Card Lost.” This side quest is picked up in Kalm at the Community Noticeboard. Once you’ve grabbed the quest you’ll need to head to the Village Center section of Kalm.

A map of the two locations needed for the Thorin's Card shop section. Red circle is step 1, green circle is part 2.

At the red circle featured above you’ll find a downtrodden bartender named Vash who will tell you his troubles and how he lost a rare Queen’s Blood card. He will ask you to track it down.

Head over to the Queen’s Blood player Virgil in Kalm, indicated by the green circle above. Defeat him and he will send you on another goose chase looking for the rare card. 

The map location of Thorin's Card Shop, located west of Kalm.

You’ll now be sent to Thorin’s Card shop, which can be found just west of Kalm. If you’ve already found this spot exploring the open world, you’ll be able to fast travel there immediately. If not, take a look at the map below to see where the location is.

Once you’ve made it to Thorin’s card shop, the door will be unlocked and you’ll face Thorin in a slightly more difficult Queen’s Blood match and receive the Chocobo and Moogle Queen’s Blood card for your efforts. 

He also has some Queen’s Blood booster packs for sale, so pick those up while you’re here to add some extra cards to your roster.

Well, that’s everything you need to know about how to unlock Thorin’s card shop in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. For more tips and tricks make sure you’re checking out our Rebirth guides hub for anything you need.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Jesse is a freelance games journalist who can't get enough of FFXIV and other RPGs. He has collaborated with Game Informer, Giantbomb, Prima Games, and more. He loves playing games together with friends and family and can be found doing mundane tasks like fishing or cooking in games. You can follow him on X (Twitter) @Jessevitelli.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola