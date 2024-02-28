How to get Golden Plumes - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Deck out your Chocobo in style with some Golden Plumes.

After you unlock your first Chocobo in the Grasslands region, you can purchase costumes and gear for them. However, it will require another special currency known as Golden Plumes. Each piece of gear found at the Chocobo Ranches will ask for three Golden Plumes per piece of gear.

How to get Golden Plumes

To get Golden Plumes you will need to find and restore the broken Chocobo Stops around each area. You can find these by keeping your eye out for the baby Chocobos roaming the areas. If you spot one, follow it and it will lead you to a broken-down Chocobo Stop.

Walk up to the fallen pillar and hold Triangle to pick it up and restore the stop to its former glory. As a reward for your effort, the baby Chocobo will gift you one Golden Plume. You’ll need nine total to get all of the pieces of gear in the area, so be on the lookout for all of the baby Chocobos.

These Chocobo stops also work as fast travel, so the more you unlock, the more you’ll be location you’ll be able to travel to with ease. If you have a cushion in your inventory, you can also rest at these areas to regain health and MP for your team. So they are incredibly useful to have around the map.

The Grasslands are the first area where Golden Plumes become available, but every subsequent zone will have Chocobo Stops to find, and Golden Plumes to grab. So keep your eyes peeled and collect all of the cute and fun clothing options for your Chocobo. The gear will eventually play into Chocobo racing when you unlock that later in the game.

