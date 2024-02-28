Early game tips and tricks - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Stay ahead of the curve with these early game tips for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has a lot going on in its systems. Between all of the Materia, equipment, open-world activities, and more, it can be easy to become overwhelmed. Luckily, we have some tips and tricks to ensure you have the easiest transition into the game.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth early tips and tricks

These tips will help you out with getting acclimated to the systems and new features of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Climb all Remnawave towers for treasure

Early into chapter 2, Chadley will introduce you to activities in the form of World Intel. These consist of a list of optional objectives and quests for you to partake in. One of these is to find and activate all of the Remnawave towers in the area, luckily these will be marked on your map in every new zone.

While you only need to find the console on the tower to activate it, you should still climb to the top of every tower. At the top, you can find Shinra boxes to break which contain Moogle Medals. This currency can be hard to come by and will net you some extra goodies in the Moogle Shops around the planet.

Adjust the camera distance

In the settings menu, you can adjust how far the camera is pulled back in the open world. It’s a good idea to set this option to either setting 2 or 3. It allows you to see more of the area and potentially anything that catches your eye while exploring.

This also lets you take in the environment a bit more without having most of your screen taken up by Cloud’s back. Find the distance setting that works best for you.

Gather the summons

Each region has its own summon you can grab from Chadley by defeating it in the Combat Simulator. The Grasslands are home to Titan, who is an incredibly powerful early-game summon.

Around the Grasslands are three shrines to Titan that when found and completed, will make the summoning Materia stronger as well as make Titan easier to fight in the Combat Simulator. We recommend finding all three in the Grasslands before fighting Titan to make it as easy as possible.

Obtaining the summon in each area will round out your team a bit more and give you another potent tool in battle.

Develop Materia with Chadley

If you haven’t noticed by now, Chadley has the goods, and you’ll want everything he’s selling. As you do World Intel you’ll accrue a special currency that can only be sued with Chadley. Here you can grab some exclusive Materia.

These tend to be better than anything you can buy from the vendors around town so seeking them out should be a top priority.

In the Grasslands you’ll be able to pick up the Fire and Ice Materia from Chadley, giving you two spells for one Materia slot. Here you’ll also be able to snag the Auto-Unique Ability Materia, which will give your non-controlled party members the ability to use one of their weapon abilities without having to manually tell them to.

Assess every enemy

Cloud comes equipped with the Assess Materia, which allows you to spend an ATB bar to learn more information about an enemy. This will tell you the enemy's weaknesses as well as how to pressure it. If you’ve already Assessed an enemy, you can use the touchpad at any time during battle to pull up information on it.

Every new enemy you see should be Assessed to figure out the best way to handle it. This is free information on how to kill any enemy in the game so ensure that someone in your party always has this Materia equipped.

That's all of the early game tips you'll need to rock Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Check out our hub page for more information and helpful hints on the game.