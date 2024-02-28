How to dig for treasure with your Chocobo - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Your feathered friend to the rescue.

Once you’ve unlocked your first Chocobo in the Grasslands, you’ll have the ability to search for buried treasure. The controls are a bit finicky and it’s not entirely clear how it works in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

How to dig for treasure with your Chocobo

To dig for your treasure with your Chocobo you need to hold up on the d-pad when the blue question mark prompt appears above your Chocobo’s head. Holding up on the d-pad will make the Chocobo benign to sniff for a scent. An arrow will appear on the question mark prompt and you will need to continue holding up on the d-pad while using the right stick to turn your Chocobo in the direction of the arrow.

A faint blue trail will emerge and you’ll need to follow it until you see a glowing blue area on the ground. Approach it on your Chocobo and hit down on the d-pad to dig for the treasure. Make sure you're very close to the glowing area because sometimes the Chocobo won’t pick up the treasure if you’re not directly on top of it.

You’ll need this mechanic for a slew of side-quests, collectibles, and gathering resources. Spend some time getting used to it because Rebirth will ask you to do this a lot.

Sometimes the blue trail will hit an obstacle, just start tracking the scent again with the d-pad and it should fix itself if you run into this issue.

That’s everything you need to know about how to dig for treasure with your Chocobo. For more tips and tricks be sure to check out ourr Final Fantasy Rebirth guides hub where you can find everything you’ll want to know while playing.