How to change your party - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Here's how to change your party so you're never at a disadvantage during a fight.

Once you finish Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s introduction sequence you’ll be out in the first open zone of the game. Here is where you can change your party and make the formation that suits your playstyle best.

How to change your party

To change your party in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth you need to hit the start button to open the main menu. From here, go to the Combat Settings section on the screen, which will allow you to customize your shortcuts and other options, but most importantly, it will let you select your current party and other alternatives.

Once in the Combat Settings screen, hit the square button to enter the edit party menu. Here you can choose your other two companions to accompany Cloud in battle. Cloud will always be the leader and can not be removed from the party unless dictated by story sequences.

You can set three separate teams so mix and match to what suits you best. Rebirth has a lot of party members and some work better with others. Ensure your three teams have variety on them so you’re set for any enemy that comes your way.

To quickly change your party while roaming the open world, click X and then use the R1 and L1 buttons to shuffle between your three premade parties.

As you recruit more party members make sure you swap them into your party. Each character brings important mechanics to the battlefield. Barrett’s range and magic ability make him great for flying enemies, while Tifa’s martial arts are great for building the stagger meter.

Swapping your party around is crucial to succeeding in combat through Rebirth. For more tips and tricks for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth be sure to check out our page.