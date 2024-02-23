New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to create Lightning - Infinite Craft

Here are the components you need in order to craft Lightning in Infinite Craft.
Donovan Erskine
Infinite Craft’s endless branches of innovation often revolve around key ingredients that can be used to conjure a plethora of new products. This includes Lightning, which you’ll need to create all sorts of interesting gadgets and items. If you’re still trying to crack the recipe, we can show you how to create Lightning in Infinite Craft.

How to craft Lightning

The visual recipe for Lightning in Infinite Craft.

Crafting Lightning requires three simple steps. First, combine Fire and Water to create Steam. Then, combine two copies of Steam to create Cloud. Lastly, combine Cloud and Fire to create Lightning. See the image above for a demonstration.

With Lightning, you can open the gateway to a heap of other cool items. For example, Lightning can be combined with Water to create Electricity, which is necessary for crafting most electronic devices. Lightning also has some fun interactions with the other elements, but we’ll let you discover those for yourself.

That’s how you can craft Lightning in Infinite Craft. It’s one of the year’s most fascinating browser games, and one you can expect to read more about here in the future.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

