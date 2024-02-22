Helldivers 2 update 1.000.11 patch notes target crashes Arrowhead Game Studios has issued the second patch for Helldivers 2 this week.

It’s been quite the busy week at Arrowhead Game Studios as the team works to stabilize Helldivers 2 and address myriad technical issues present in the game. The 1.000.11 update is live now on PS5 and PC, so let’s see what’s new.

Helldivers 2 update 1.000.11 patch notes



Source: PlayStation Studios

The following patch notes were posted to the Helldivers 2 Steam page this morning.

Fixes

Fixed multiple crashes triggered when joining other players’ ships.

Fixed crash triggered when exiting ADS.

Fixed crash triggered when players leave a session while bombardments are active.

Fixed issue where online missions in Galactic War Map were unselectable.

Fixed issue with GameGuard and Steam’s “verify integrity” step.

Fixed issue with GameGuard and the Windows firewall.

Fixed issue preventing access to Ship Management panel.

Fixed issue causing players to get stuck in the defrosting or in the ship intro cinematic

Fixed crash triggered when the process of buying Super Credits fails.

Fixed crash triggered after consecutive quickplay attempts.

Implemented a functionality that will kick players who remain idle for 15 minutes back to the title screen.

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.

No text is present for the Requisitions and Social Menu on the Player HUD

Crash may occur when trying to Match Make on Galactic War Map

PS5 players may encounter error code 10003001 on the login screen.

Login rate limiting when many are logging in at the same time.

Players can become disconnected during play.

Rewards and other progress may be delayed or not attributed.

Various UI issues may appear when the game interacts with servers.

Pick-up of certain objects in-game may cause characters to freeze in place for an extended period of time.

Other unknown behaviors may occur.

Japanese VO is missing from intro cutscene and Ship TV.

Armor values for light/medium/heavy armor do not currently function as intended.

That’s everything addressed in the latest Helldivers 2 update, as well as what you can expect the developers to tackle next. For more Helldivers 2 news and guides, stay right here on Shacknews.