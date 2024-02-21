ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 421 Do we have what it takes to be the superstar of Mario Party 3?

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping back into our Mario Party 3 playthrough. During the last episode, we defeated Donkey Kong and got our hands on the strength power star stamp. We also defeated Yoshi and got our hands on the love star stamp. Next up is our match with Luigi, on the Mr. Mover game board for the courage star stamp.

If we were playing with another character, this match would have been against Mario but we’re using him. We don’t have too many star stamps left to get but the last few matches will be pretty tough. We have to grab the beauty star stamp as well as the mischief star stamp before we can be considered the superstar of Mario Party 3. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more Mario Party 3.

Who knew beating up your friends could be so much fun?

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Another Code: Recollection playthrough as well as more Dark Souls: Remastered. We're done with the first game in the Another Code: Recollection and it was a blast. I didn't know what to expect going in but loved it. As for Dark Souls: Remastered, I think the week off from the playthrough will do me some good as I was starting to struggle heavily during the last episode.

There was a Nintendo Direct today but it was a Partner Showcase. We’re going to talk about it and I’ll share some of the games that I’m looking forward to checking out. The partner showcase directs usually don’t have the same pop as the mainline Nintendo Directs but you can find some interesting games in these too. The trailer for the Elden Ring DLC was shown off today as well so it was quite the day for video games.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. Blast Corps and Killer Instinct were part of the four Rare games added to the online library and you know we'll be playing them soon!