Dying Light 2 Stay Human Reloaded Edition boasts new ways to play

Two years after its initial launch, Techland is prepared to supply Dying Light 2 Stay Human with its biggest update yet. Titled Dying Light 2 Stay Human Reloaded Edition, this update adds new quests and modes to the survival game. It also includes the Firearms update, which brings new weapons to aid you on your zombie-slaying journey. I had the opportunity to play some of the new content and take the weapons for a spin during a recent preview.

Jumping back in



Source: Techland

Dying Light 2’s new content comes in the form of Survivor Missions and Board Quests. The former features various objective-based levels that are designed to be played in co-op. This took up the bulk of my preview as I, alongside a Techland developer, fought off hordes of infected as we sought to retrieve valuable supplies or kill elite members of the undead.

One particular mission concluded with us having to survive for several minutes on a dock while fighting off multiple waves of infected as we waited to make our proper escape. It was tense, claustrophobic, and one of the more chaotic sequences I’ve experienced in Dying Light 2. If Techland is able to capture this feeling across multiple Survivor Missions, it’ll certainly be worth revisiting this post-apocalyptic world.

Lock and load



Source: Techland.

While there were plenty of weapons to use in the base game, Dying Light 2 Stay Human Reloaded Edition lives up to its title with the addition of guns to use in combat. This includes pistols, SMGs, shotguns, and rifles, all of which I put to excellent use during my time with the update.

While the addition of guns completely transforms how you engage in combat, Techland emphasized to me that Dying Light 2 is not becoming a shooter, and that melee is still the focus. In fact, there are consequences to using guns, as the loud noises will attract additional infected to your location. Because of that, guns are best used for crowd control, dispatching bosses, and those moments when your back is really against the wall.

Still human



Source: Techland

The addition of guns and new modes will undoubtedly give Dying Light 2 Stay Human a shot in the arm, expanding the ways to play and opening up new methods for tackling objectives. It’s available now as a free update to existing owners of the game, so you can jump in and see for yourself.