New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Reloaded Edition boasts new ways to play

I jumped back into Dying Light 2 to check out its new Survivor Missions and firearms.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Techland
3

Two years after its initial launch, Techland is prepared to supply Dying Light 2 Stay Human with its biggest update yet. Titled Dying Light 2 Stay Human Reloaded Edition, this update adds new quests and modes to the survival game. It also includes the Firearms update, which brings new weapons to aid you on your zombie-slaying journey. I had the opportunity to play some of the new content and take the weapons for a spin during a recent preview.

Jumping back in

Three survivors looking off in the distance.

Source: Techland

Dying Light 2’s new content comes in the form of Survivor Missions and Board Quests. The former features various objective-based levels that are designed to be played in co-op. This took up the bulk of my preview as I, alongside a Techland developer, fought off hordes of infected as we sought to retrieve valuable supplies or kill elite members of the undead.

One particular mission concluded with us having to survive for several minutes on a dock while fighting off multiple waves of infected as we waited to make our proper escape. It was tense, claustrophobic, and one of the more chaotic sequences I’ve experienced in Dying Light 2. If Techland is able to capture this feeling across multiple Survivor Missions, it’ll certainly be worth revisiting this post-apocalyptic world.

Lock and load

A player hitting a person with a blunt object.

Source: Techland.

While there were plenty of weapons to use in the base game, Dying Light 2 Stay Human Reloaded Edition lives up to its title with the addition of guns to use in combat. This includes pistols, SMGs, shotguns, and rifles, all of which I put to excellent use during my time with the update.

While the addition of guns completely transforms how you engage in combat, Techland emphasized to me that Dying Light 2 is not becoming a shooter, and that melee is still the focus. In fact, there are consequences to using guns, as the loud noises will attract additional infected to your location. Because of that, guns are best used for crowd control, dispatching bosses, and those moments when your back is really against the wall.

Still human

A player leaping through the air holding a machete.

Source: Techland

The addition of guns and new modes will undoubtedly give Dying Light 2 Stay Human a shot in the arm, expanding the ways to play and opening up new methods for tackling objectives. It’s available now as a free update to existing owners of the game, so you can jump in and see for yourself.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola