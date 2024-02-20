ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 420 Will we solve the mystery of Another Code: Recollection tonight on the Stevetendo show?

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into the mystery thriller that is our Another Code: Recollection playthrough. The drama in Another Code is heating up and you won’t want to miss out on the ending of the playthrough. During the last episode, we finally found out whom Ashley’s real father was and that the person who we thought was her father turned out to be an imposter. It was also revealed that the Another system that Ashley’s parents worked on has the ability to manipulate memories and modify them.

The story feels like it’s in final chapter territory so this might be our final episode of this playthrough. The second game in the franchise wasn’t released in North America prior to this collection so we have the next game to look forward to. I didn’t know what to expect going into this playthrough but I have been having a great time. I care about the characters in the story and can’t wait to see what happens next. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Another Code: Recollection playthrough.

Finding out family secrets can make you tired.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The schedule for the Stevetendo show is going to be a little messy this week due to the hoilday weekend. Dark Souls Remasterd will be taking a week off and will be back on it's usual Tuesday night.

It was President’s Day weekend and I hope everyone took advantage of the time off or the sales at the stores. If you didn’t go furniture shopping like me, I hope you relaxed and caught up on the great guides and videos Shacknews has. That free time could have been used to catch up on missed Stevetendo show episodes or other great programs on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. Who knows what game could come out of nowhere and star in the next Stevetendo show?