Helldivers 2 update 1.000.10 patch notes address quickplay bugs Arrowhead Game Studios has deployed the 1.000.10 update for Helldivers 2.

As Helldivers 2 continues its run as one of the year’s most played games, developer Arrowhead has released the 1.000.10 to address various issues on PC and PS5.

Helldivers 2 update 1.000.10 patch notes



Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

The following patch notes were posted to the Steam page for Helldivers 2.

Fixes

Fixed crash when replicating ragdoll momentum.

Fixed crash when replicating destructions.

Fixed crash when displaying the mission end rewards.

Resolved a 100% block issue for quickplay matchmaking on PC.

Tuned extract civilian mission difficulty.

Improved the way that we handle platform authentication to avoid things like the black screen issue at startup.

Improvements to our client > backend communication for better backend performance.

Implemented an automatic retry mechanism to quickplay.

Added proper login error message for error "10002038.”

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.

Login rate limiting when many are logging in at the same time.

Players can become disconnected during play.

Rewards and other progress may be delayed or not attributed.

Various UI issues may appear when the game interacts with servers.

Pick-up of certain objects in-game may cause characters to freeze in place for an extended period of time.

Other unknown behaviors may occur.

Japanese VO is missing from intro cutscene and Ship TV.

Armor values for light/medium/heavy armor do not currently function as intended.

Those are your latest patch notes for Helldivers 2. If you’re one of the many people playing Helldivers 2, Shacknews has plenty of guides to help you on your quest to spread democracy.